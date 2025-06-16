Five Devils Named to Preliminary Olympic Rosters | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils will have a strong presence at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina. On Monday, the participating countries announced their first six players named to their Olympic rosters, with the remainder of the roster only needing to be locked in just prior to the start of the games in February 2026. The Devils and Florida Panthers each had five players selected for the preliminary Olympic rosters, the highest in the NHL.

Switzerland will go Devils-heavy with Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler all selected as part of the first six players. All three were on this year's silver-medal winning World championship roster, never passing up an opportunity to represent their home country. With NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, this will be the first opportunity on the most significant international stage for all three Devils players.