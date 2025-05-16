Hischier Out for Remainder of Worlds | BLOG

Nico World Championship 2025

On Friday morning, the Swiss hockey federation announced that Devils and Swiss captain Nico Hischier will miss the remainder of the 2025 World Championship after sustaining a muscular injury in the Swiss game against Germany on Thursday. Hischier played the first period before exiting the game.

The New Jersey Devils have no long-term concerns for Hischier and his absence at the remainder of Worlds is just precautionary.

The Swiss federation also announced that Hischier will remain with his national team for the remainder of the tournament as he recovers and undergoes the necessary treatment.

Hischier played four games at the tournament with two goals, one assist and was a plus-3.

