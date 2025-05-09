2025 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

CZECHIA 5, SWITZERLAND 4 (OT)

In a rematch of the 2024 World Championship gold medal game, the outcome between Switzerland and Czechia was once again the same at the 2025 Worlds. Czechia that took the first game of the tournament between the two countries, winning with a 5-4 overtime score.

The Devils had three players participating, with only Jonas Siegenthaler contributing to the scoreboard for Switzerland. He received credit for the secondary assist on Switzerland's second goal.

Devils captain and Swiss captain Nico Hischier played 19:29 with two shots on goal and skated on a line with Devils teammate Timo Meier, who missed last year's tournament due to off-season surgery. Meier had one shot on goal and 20:21 of ice time, leading all Swiss forwards. Siegenthaler played 20:25 to lead all defensemen.