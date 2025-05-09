2025 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

Switzerland Czechia Notebook

The Devils have five players taking part in the 2025 World Championship in Sweden and Denmark, running from May 9-25.

  • Switzerland: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler
  • Sweden: Jacob Markstrom
  • Finland: Lenni Hameenaho

Check out the notebook below for the latest info, updates, stats, scores and more throughout the tournament as the Devils strive for gold on the world stage!

World Championship Stats

GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
Nico Hischier, SUI
1
0
0
0
-1
Timo Meier, SUI
1
0
0
0
0
Jonas Siegenthaler, SUI
1
0
1
1
+1
Lenni Hameenaho, FIN
1
0
1
1
+1
GP
W-L-OTL
GAA
SAVE %
SO
Jacob Markstrom, SWE


May 9

Schedule:

Finland vs. Austria, 10:20am ET

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 10:20am ET

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 2:20pm ET

Tomorrow's schedule: Sweden vs. Austria, 10:20am ET; Denmark vs. Switzerland, 2:20pm ET

CZECHIA 5, SWITZERLAND 4 (OT)

In a rematch of the 2024 World Championship gold medal game, the outcome between Switzerland and Czechia was once again the same at the 2025 Worlds. Czechia that took the first game of the tournament between the two countries, winning with a 5-4 overtime score.

The Devils had three players participating, with only Jonas Siegenthaler contributing to the scoreboard for Switzerland. He received credit for the secondary assist on Switzerland's second goal.

Devils captain and Swiss captain Nico Hischier played 19:29 with two shots on goal and skated on a line with Devils teammate Timo Meier, who missed last year's tournament due to off-season surgery. Meier had one shot on goal and 20:21 of ice time, leading all Swiss forwards. Siegenthaler played 20:25 to lead all defensemen.

FINLAND 2, AUSTRIA 1

Finland began with a 2-1 victory over Austria on Friday. Lenni Hameenaho, the Devils' 2023 second-round pick who signed his Entry Level Contract on Thursday, contributed to the first Finnish goal by providing the secondary assist on Patrik Puistola’s opening goal.

Hameenaho finished the game a plus-1, with two shots on goal and an assist in 13:17 of ice time. At 20 years old, Hameenaho is the youngest player on Finland’s roster by four years. The next closest player in age to Hameenaho is New York Rangers forward Juuso Parssinen, who is 24 years old.

May 7 - The Swiss Devils Arrive!

