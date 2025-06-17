2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule Released | BLOG

The men’s tournament will feature 12 teams competing in a total of 30 games, starting on Feb. 11, 2026

Nico Worlds vs Canada
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

If you’re a planner, you’re in luck! On Tuesday, the Olympic Men’s hockey schedule was released, allowing you to circle the calendar and ensure you’re free to watch not only your own country but also your favorite New Jersey Devils compete in the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina.

On Monday, the individual hockey federations announced the first six members of their preliminary roster, which included five Devils players.

The men’s tournament will feature 12 teams competing in a total of 30 games, starting on February 11, and will be the marquee event on the final day of the Games, with the gold medal game taking place just before the Closing Ceremony.

Each team will play in three preliminary round games, which will decide their rankings as they enter the qualification round. No teams will be eliminated after the preliminary games.

The group winners and the second-place team in each group will have automatic placement in the quarterfinals, while all remaining teams enter the elimination phase, competing for their spot in the quarters.

Below is the full schedule for the Olympic Games, with highlighted matchups of the countries we currently know have Devils on their roster.

Make sure to bookmark this page for the upcoming Games in February!

DATE
GAMES
TIME
Feb. 11, 2026
🇸🇰 SVK  vs. 🇫🇮 FIN
10:40 a.m. ET
🇸🇪 SWE  vs. 🇮🇹 ITA
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 12, 2026
🇨🇭 SUI vs 🇫🇷 FRA
6:10 a.m. ET
🇨🇿 CZE vs 🇨🇦 CAN
10:40 a.m. ET
🇩🇪 GER vs 🇩🇰 DEN
3:10 p.m. ET
🇱🇻 LAT vs. 🇺🇸 USA
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 13, 2026
🇮🇹 ITA vs 🇸🇰 SVK
6:10 a.m. ET
🇫🇮 FIN vs. 🇸🇪 SWE
6:10 a.m. ET
🇫🇷 FRA vs. 🇨🇿 CZE
10:40 a.m. ET
🇨🇦 CAN vs. 🇨🇭 SUI
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 14, 2026
🇸🇪 SWE vs. 🇸🇰 SVK
6:10 a.m. ET
🇫🇮  FIN vs. 🇮🇹 ITA
10:40 a.m. ET
🇺🇸 USA vs. 🇩🇰 DEN 
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 15, 2026
🇨🇭 SUI vs. 🇨🇿  CZE
6:10 a.m. ET
🇨🇦 CAN vs. 🇫🇷 FRA
10:40 a.m. ET
🇺🇸 USA vs. 🇩🇪 GER
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 16, 2026
Women's Semis 
10:40 a.m. ET & 3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 17, 2026
Men's Qualifications
6:10 a.m. ET (x2), 10:40 a.m. ET & 3:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 18, 2026
Men's Quarterfinals 1
6:10 a.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinals 2
8:10 a.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinals 3
10:40 a.m. ET
Men's Quarterfinals 4
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb 19, 2026
🥉 Women's Bronze Medal Game
8:40 a.m. ET
🥇 Women's Gold Medal Game
1:10 p.m. ET
Feb 20, 2026
Men's Semifinals 1
10:40 a.m. ET
Men's Semifinals 2
3:10 p.m. ET
Feb 21, 2026
🥉Men's Bronze Medal Game
2:40 p.m. ET
Feb. 22, 2026
🥇Men's Gold Medal Game
7:40 a.m. ET

