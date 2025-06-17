2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule Released | BLOG

If you’re a planner, you’re in luck! On Tuesday, the Olympic Men’s hockey schedule was released, allowing you to circle the calendar and ensure you’re free to watch not only your own country but also your favorite New Jersey Devils compete in the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina.

On Monday, the individual hockey federations announced the first six members of their preliminary roster, which included five Devils players.

The men’s tournament will feature 12 teams competing in a total of 30 games, starting on February 11, and will be the marquee event on the final day of the Games, with the gold medal game taking place just before the Closing Ceremony.

Each team will play in three preliminary round games, which will decide their rankings as they enter the qualification round. No teams will be eliminated after the preliminary games.

The group winners and the second-place team in each group will have automatic placement in the quarterfinals, while all remaining teams enter the elimination phase, competing for their spot in the quarters.

Below is the full schedule for the Olympic Games, with highlighted matchups of the countries we currently know have Devils on their roster.

Make sure to bookmark this page for the upcoming Games in February!