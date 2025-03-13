Devils Launch Custom AI Agent Powered by Theta EdgeCloud | RELEASE

Theta Labs, the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media and entertainment, is excited to launch a novel agentic AI chatbot “Bott Stevens” for the New Jersey Devils. Powered by Theta EdgeCloud and named after Devils’ Legend Scott Stevens, the agentic AI chatbot will enhance digital fan experiences, provide fans with real-time information, and be available on the official website of the New Jersey Devils.

The platform will utilize a highly trained and finely tuned custom AI agent called “Bott Stevens,” after the Devils Legend, to answer fan inquiries at any time, day or night, about upcoming games, tickets, broadcasts, stats, merchandise and other curated team news and information. Theta Labs’ powered chatbot will be unveiled on the team website during the 2024-25 NHL season.

Fans can interact with the personalized chatbot by asking questions like "Who do the Devils play this week?" or “How many goals have the Devils scored this season?” and get comprehensive answers using the most up-to-date information available from the NHL API. This collaboration between the Devils and Theta Network will significantly improve fan engagement and provide a unique, interactive experience for fans across the country.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the fan experience, both on and off the ice,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “This AI chatbot powered by Theta Labs makes it easier than ever for fans to stay connected—with instant access to team updates, stats, and everything Prudential Center has to offer, from dining to game-day essentials.”

This collaboration between the Devils and Theta Network aims to enhance fan engagement and provide a unique, interactive experience for supporters of the team.

“It has been exciting, helping the Devils create a completely new way for their fans to interact with the team, regardless of their proximity to the stadium,” said Theta Labs founder and CEO Mitch Liu. “Digital fan engagement powered by AI agents is an exciting new frontier for professional sports teams to explore to keep their fans more connected than ever, and we are proud to power it with Theta EdgeCloud.”

New Fan Experiences Run on Theta EdgeCloud AI

This agentic AI chatbot will serve as an educational and entertainment resource for fans, offering real-time updates on team activities, game recaps, and offseason developments. Powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, the chatbot draws from a vast database of hockey statistics, Devils-specific information, and trivia to provide more accurate and tailored responses.

Powered by Theta EdgeCloud's network of over 30,000 distributed edge nodes and cloud GPUs delivering more than 80 PetaFLOPS of always-available distributed computation power. Through the utilization of a decentralized infrastructure, Theta EdgeCloud over delivers on compute capacity with tremendously reduced costs while ensuring scalability and flexibility.