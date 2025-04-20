Devils Handed Loss to Canes in Game 1 | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, N.C - The Devils got caught in the Hurricanes' storm in Game 1 of the First Round.

New Jersey fell behind 1-0 in the series after a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes outshot the Devils 45-24.

"We expected a push from them coming out hot here," Nico Hischier said. "We didn't hold against it. We didn't start too bad, but that one goal hurt us a bit. After that we had a power play and that I think changed the momentum. Didn't get much going and that definitely has to be better. But we lost one game and we come back now."

Jalen Chatfield's shot snuck through a screened Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring in the first period, before Logan Stankoven recorded two goals in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Nico Hischier cut the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1 late in the second period. His slapshot zipped over Anderson on the Devils' 12th shot of the game. Andrei Svechnikov hit the empty net to bring the final score to 4-1.

New Jersey's power play went 0-for-2 and Carolina converted one goal on their three opportunities.

"Power play gave their team life, both our power play and when they got their power play," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I really thought it gave them life. I thought at 5-on-5, I didn’t have a lot of issues with our game, other than what we expected with the energy and pace. I thought the second period we were just overwhelmed and that was not good enough. The third period was good, but the damage was done by then."

But what is more concerning is the Devils lost two players to injuries, with Brenden Dillon and Cody Glass both leaving the game and not returning.

Luke Hughes left the game momentarily after a collision in the third period, but did return to finish the game.

Both Hughes and Glass were hurt on the same shift in the third period, first with Hughes colliding with Jesper Kotkaniemi, before gliding into the net, while Markstrom's stick caught Glass in the leg and falling to the ice, his leg seemed to bend awkwardly. He was immediately helped off the ice.

Keefe did not have an update on Glass post-game.

Dillon was lost to injury in the second period and did not return.

"Dilly was eager to come back," Keefe said. "But doctors held him out for precautionary reasons, we'll have to