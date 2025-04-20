Devils Handed Loss to Canes in Game 1 | GAME STORY

New Jersey also lost Brenden Dillon and Cody Glass to injuries in Game 1 against Carolina.

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

RALEIGH, N.C - The Devils got caught in the Hurricanes' storm in Game 1 of the First Round.

New Jersey fell behind 1-0 in the series after a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes outshot the Devils 45-24.

"We expected a push from them coming out hot here," Nico Hischier said. "We didn't hold against it. We didn't start too bad, but that one goal hurt us a bit. After that we had a power play and that I think changed the momentum. Didn't get much going and that definitely has to be better. But we lost one game and we come back now."

Jalen Chatfield's shot snuck through a screened Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring in the first period, before Logan Stankoven recorded two goals in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Nico Hischier cut the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1 late in the second period. His slapshot zipped over Anderson on the Devils' 12th shot of the game. Andrei Svechnikov hit the empty net to bring the final score to 4-1.

New Jersey's power play went 0-for-2 and Carolina converted one goal on their three opportunities.

"Power play gave their team life, both our power play and when they got their power play," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I really thought it gave them life. I thought at 5-on-5, I didn’t have a lot of issues with our game, other than what we expected with the energy and pace. I thought the second period we were just overwhelmed and that was not good enough. The third period was good, but the damage was done by then."

But what is more concerning is the Devils lost two players to injuries, with Brenden Dillon and Cody Glass both leaving the game and not returning.

Luke Hughes left the game momentarily after a collision in the third period, but did return to finish the game.

Both Hughes and Glass were hurt on the same shift in the third period, first with Hughes colliding with Jesper Kotkaniemi, before gliding into the net, while Markstrom's stick caught Glass in the leg and falling to the ice, his leg seemed to bend awkwardly. He was immediately helped off the ice.

Keefe did not have an update on Glass post-game.

Dillon was lost to injury in the second period and did not return.

"Dilly was eager to come back," Keefe said. "But doctors held him out for precautionary reasons, we'll have to

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils lost Brenden Dillon just before the halfway mark of the game when he was shoved to the ice by William Carrier in the slot in front of Jacob Markstrom. The play immediately stopped as Ondrej Palat signaled Dillon in distress, hunched over on his knees on the ice. Dillon was tended to by a team trainer for several minutes before he was able to get to his feet. The 33-year-old defenseman was first helped off the ice by the trainer and Nathan Bastian, before eventually being able to skate off on his own.

The veteran went straight to the locker room with the trainer and did not return for the remainder of the game.

• Jacob Markstrom was screened on the opening shot of the game, a shot by Chatfield that found its way through to the back of the net. It was the first shot of the game, to give the Canes a 1-0 lead before they would pour on another 16 shots in the first period, of which Markstrom stopped them all to keep his team within striking distance.

• The Devils struggled to get their shots through to Freddie Anderson in the first period, registering just five shots on goal. Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Kovacevic, and Luke Hughes each had a shot at 5-on-5, while Jesper Bratt had a shorthanded chance and Dawson Mercer registered one on the power play. New Jersey was credited with 12 shot attempts after 20 minutes of play.

• The shot discrepancy was significant from start to finish and illustrated exactly what Sheldon Keefe warned about prior to the start of Game 1. "The greatest challenge against Carolina is getting to the goaltender," he said. That proved to be far too true for New Jersey, who managed just 13 shots on Anderson after two periods of play, although they did progressively improve. After a five-shot first period, the Devils had eight in the second and eight in the third.

The Hurricanes dominated all afternoon with their shots, forcing Markstrom to face 38 shots by the end of two periods and 46 total.

Trying to spark some offense, head coach Sheldon Keefe did some line juggling, particularly in the third period with 11.

The forward lines were shuffled to the following:

Palat-Hischier-Meier
Haula-Mercer-Bratt
Cotter-Glass-Noesen
Sprong-Dowling-Bastian

These combinations appeared to add a little extra life into the Devils game, producing their best shot total of the three periods.

• Two players made their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts. Both Johnny Kovacevic and Paul Cotter played the first postseason games of their careers.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils and Hurricanes meet for Game 2 in Raleigh on Tuesday evening. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 6:08 p.m. ET. 

