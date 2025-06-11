Hamilton Embraces Call to Give Back | FEATURE

Dougie Hamilton may stand at an intimidating 6’6” and even taller on skates but get to know the Devils defenseman off the ice, and you quickly realize he is the epitome of a gentle giant.
These past two seasons, Hamilton has, in partnership with RWJ Barnabas Health, been running the Dougie’s Buddies program, giving back to the youth of New Jersey through the most memorable of experiences at Prudential Center on a Devils game night.
One of the unique aspects of the New Jersey Devils is that they are the only professional sports team with the words “New Jersey” in their name, carrying the torch for the great state. And through the program, Hamilton is giving back to the community he has made his home.
“It’s such a great experience for me," Hamilton shared. "Because you really don’t know what to expect each time. They’re always different ages of kids and the families are all different. This season we had Learn to Play youth, kids that were just starting out in hockey and learning more about the game, but we also had kids that were going through some really tough times, whether it was health stuff or anything else. I just really enjoy the experience of giving these kids a special moment in their day.”
“At RWJBarnabas Health, we believe in the power of community partnerships to inspire and uplift our youth,” said Justin Edelman, Senior Vice President, External Communications & Corporate Partnerships, RWJBarnabas Health. “Dougie’s Buddies is such a meaningful initiative that helps lift the spirits of pediatric patients, Learn to Play participants and their families, and it’s truly rewarding to see Dougie Hamilton fully embrace his connection to the community through this program.”