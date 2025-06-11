Hamilton Embraces Call to Give Back | FEATURE

Embracing the opportunity to give back to his hockey community started at the very beginning for Hamilton, dating back to his Junior years when he played for the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League of the Canadian Hockey League. Even as his life became busier through the rigors of jumping right from Junior hockey to the National Hockey League, Hamilton understood the importance of making an effort to find the time and the partnership with RWJBarnabas Health helped make it all happen.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing," the 31-year-old defenseman said. "I started it with my team in Junior hockey, we started doing stuff like that, and I’ve always enjoyed it. It can be hard during the season with your time and all that, but at the same time, it’s important to find a way to carve out that time to find ways to impact other people and give back in different ways. I wish I could do it even more."

Do more, likely because he understands the impact these moments can have in a multitude of ways. The range of kids and families Hamilton meets with through the Dougie's Buddies program means Hamilton's outreach spans an array of different circumstances. Some are just starting to fall in love with the game of hockey; some might need a positive distraction in their day. Each individual meeting has its own ripple effect.

“It’s all about the little things, right?” Hamilton said. “Meeting them and their families, it’s just fun for me and a great memory for them to have. And depending on the kids I’m meeting, I know it can impact them in so many different ways. A kid just learning to play the game, just starting out in hockey, it might be a chance for them to really dream about playing in the NHL, makes you want to continue learning and playing hockey more and work harder to get better, that kind of thing.

"And then on the other side," Hamilton continued, "someone who is going through something really difficult, something hard in their life, it’s a good distraction for them, something to make them smile, something for them to think about other than what they might be going through. And it’s not just them, it’s their whole family getting a moment to think about something else. For me, it’s all about them and making their experiences, their day, as memorable as I can.”