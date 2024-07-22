Catching Up with Malek | FEATURE

Learn more about Malek's growth playing professional hockey in Finland

By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

TAKEAWAYS

  • Goaltender Jakub Malek discusses playing in the top Finnish professional hockey league over the last two years and his development
  • Malek recently attended the Devils development camp and signed a two-year entry level deal in March

It's been a busy few months for Devils goaltending prospect Jakub Malek. In March, Malek signed a two-year entry level deal with the Devils. Two months later he attended his second development camp with New Jersey. 

Over the last two seasons, Malek has played professional hockey for Ilves in Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland. Last year he played 27 games, recorded a 16-4-5 record, had a 2.32 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts.

At development camp, Malek was asked about his development in Liiga and what he's focused on improving. Read more below!

Jakub Malek speaks after the first day of Dev Camp

On why he chose to play in Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland, and what he’s learned from the last two years:

“I think because there was the option to go there so I took it and I’ve already been there two years. I think for me it’s really important to improve. These guys are super fast and it’s really difficult to play there. Every day of me it’s time to improve there since everyone there wants to be the best and it’s really difficult and there is really (a good place) to improve.”

On what he’s focused on for next season with developing his game:

“I think the quickness of the league is (something) I still can improve. The new guys are super fast and it’s hard to battle against them. But the harder it is then we can improve (more). I think I improved on all the sides but there’s still space to improve.”

On the Devils adding veteran goaltenders and what he focuses on when it comes to where he can fit in with the Devils depth chart:

“I think it’s just how it works here. You know it’s just hockey and of course goalies come and go. I don’t think about it if there is 10 goalies or 5 goalies. I’m just here to battle and concentrate (on) my own (game) and that’s most important for me now.”

On the Devils development camp and level of competition at this year’s camp:

“It’s perfect here. Everybody battles (with) everything. The competition level is really high. Everyone likes it and it’s perfect to be here.”

