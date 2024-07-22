Catching Up with Malek | FEATURE

On why he chose to play in Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland, and what he’s learned from the last two years:

“I think because there was the option to go there so I took it and I’ve already been there two years. I think for me it’s really important to improve. These guys are super fast and it’s really difficult to play there. Every day of me it’s time to improve there since everyone there wants to be the best and it’s really difficult and there is really (a good place) to improve.”

On what he’s focused on for next season with developing his game:

“I think the quickness of the league is (something) I still can improve. The new guys are super fast and it’s hard to battle against them. But the harder it is then we can improve (more). I think I improved on all the sides but there’s still space to improve.”

On the Devils adding veteran goaltenders and what he focuses on when it comes to where he can fit in with the Devils depth chart:

“I think it’s just how it works here. You know it’s just hockey and of course goalies come and go. I don’t think about it if there is 10 goalies or 5 goalies. I’m just here to battle and concentrate (on) my own (game) and that’s most important for me now.”

On the Devils development camp and level of competition at this year’s camp:

“It’s perfect here. Everybody battles (with) everything. The competition level is really high. Everyone likes it and it’s perfect to be here.”