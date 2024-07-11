Melovsky Has Whirlwind Draft Week | FEATURE

Matyas Melovsky has been on a whirlwind.

Just four days before he was standing in the Devils' locker room, his first development camp come and gone, he was at home in Onicov, Czechia. He was home with his parents and sister; late into the Czech night, the second day of the NHL Draft was underway. The 6-1 playmaker and his family were glued to the television, waiting patiently to see his name pop up on their screens.

Then his phone rang.

"It got a call from my agent and (he told me I was) getting drafted," the 20-year-old beamed. "The live broadcasting was a little bit too late, so when my agent called me I was like 'Oh! I'm going to New Jersey!'. My parents were like 'Hold on.'"

Melovsky's parents didn't believe him until moments later when the broadcast caught up with reality, flashing across the screen, Melovsky's name as the Devils selected him in the sixth round, 171st overall. And that was that.

"When it was shown on TV, then they realized it," he said, "We were all just really happy. It was a dream come true."

The following hours were hectic. He had under 48 hours before he had to be in New Jersey, over 4000 miles away.

"Well, there were six more hours in Europe," he shared, "So when I got selected it was already like midnight or something. And then I had to deal with where my flight will be and that stuff. So I got to sleep at like two in the morning. I had to wake up at three. So I got one hour of sleep. Then my parents drove me to the airport. And yeah, I arrived in New Jersey the next day, it's like, I don't know, say crazy."