Melovsky Has Whirlwind Draft Week | FEATURE

Matyas Melovsky was home in Czechia when the Devils drafted him and arrived in New Jersey less than 48 hours later

By Amanda Stein
TAKEAWAYS:

  • Read the story of how Melovsky found out he was drafted
  • Melovsky on a first step to reaching an NHL dream
  • Melovsky shares his takeaways from his first NHL Development Camp
  • Melovsky learns about sharing the same locker stall as Ondrej Palat
Matyas Melovsky has been on a whirlwind.

Just four days before he was standing in the Devils' locker room, his first development camp come and gone, he was at home in Onicov, Czechia. He was home with his parents and sister; late into the Czech night, the second day of the NHL Draft was underway. The 6-1 playmaker and his family were glued to the television, waiting patiently to see his name pop up on their screens.

Then his phone rang.

"It got a call from my agent and (he told me I was) getting drafted," the 20-year-old beamed. "The live broadcasting was a little bit too late, so when my agent called me I was like 'Oh! I'm going to New Jersey!'. My parents were like 'Hold on.'"

Melovsky's parents didn't believe him until moments later when the broadcast caught up with reality, flashing across the screen, Melovsky's name as the Devils selected him in the sixth round, 171st overall. And that was that.

"When it was shown on TV, then they realized it," he said, "We were all just really happy. It was a dream come true."

The following hours were hectic. He had under 48 hours before he had to be in New Jersey, over 4000 miles away.

"Well, there were six more hours in Europe," he shared, "So when I got selected it was already like midnight or something. And then I had to deal with where my flight will be and that stuff. So I got to sleep at like two in the morning. I had to wake up at three. So I got one hour of sleep. Then my parents drove me to the airport. And yeah, I arrived in New Jersey the next day, it's like, I don't know, say crazy."

Crazy, yes, but also rewarding getting his first taste of professional hockey. 

"It was a great, great experience," he said, "I got to practice and compete against great guys that are great hockey players and great people off the ice as well. I made new friends and everything was really friendly towards me and everyone was nice. So it was a great experience. It was a quick three days but short and sweet. And I'll have great memories from this camp."

Melovsky is coming off a big year personally. In 2023-24 with the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League's Baie-Comeau Drakkar he had 60 points (18g-42a) in 53 games and added another 19 points in 17 playoff games. He saw his plus/minus skyrocket from a minus-4 to a plus-42 between his first and second season and he was part of the bronze medal Czech team that took home the bronze medal in this past World Junior Championship. 

Now he's drafted into the NHL, his first Development Camp under his belt. 

Step-by-step. 

As fast as it was from the moment he was drafted to landing in New Jersey, his three days with the Devils wrapped up just as fast. All of a sudden, after on-ice sessions, team bonding, barbeques and a visit to the NFL's New York Jets facilities, the whirlwind is finally settling down. The last thing to do was pack up his gear in the Devils' locker room, preparing to return home to Czechia. 

Melovsky smiled from ear to ear as he looked back at his locker stall.

His smile could have been for a myriad of reasons but he had just been told that the stall he sat in over four days at Development Camp was the same one that for the past two seasons has been occupied by fellow Czech native Ondrej Palat.

Melovsky shares an agent with Palat and he has promised to put the two players in touch. Melovsky says he's excited about that.

Then he paused before adding:

"It's an honor to be in the same room as him. Hopefully one day I wish I can be playing with them."

