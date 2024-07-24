Ramsay: 'It's Easy to Believe In' Nemec | FEATURE 

TAKEAWAYS

Craig Ramsay has been coaching Simon Nemec since he was a teenager with the Slovak national team

Ramsay shares his impressions of Nemec's first year in the NHL

Ramsay talks about how much belief he has in Nemec's abilities at the NHL level

Ramsay discusses the challenges a player like Nemec will be faced with in a second season in the NHL and how he believes Nemec will be able to handle it

Craig Ramsay had a bit of free time one evening before opening his World Championship training camp with the 2021 Slovak national team, so he decided to pop over to the arena where the U18 players had a game. Ramsay can't recall the opponent but that might be because he was captivated by the play of three players on the ice.

They were 16 and 17-year-olds Simon Nemec, Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Knazko.

"I just fell in love with these three kids, and what they offered which was composure, amazing for young boys, but they had composure on the ice," Ramsay recalled in an exclusive interview from Slovakia.

Enamored so much so, that Ramsay plucked them off the U18 ice, had their gear packed up, and moved to his World Championship training camp locker room. Ramsay got his first real glimpse of the player the New Jersey Devils would soon zero in on themselves, captivated by his talents.

"I moved the three of them over," the head coach said, "and we had a couple of events, and I kept playing them, and they kept getting better, and went to the World Championships and (Nemec) just was never intimidated by anything. He was comfortable. Didn't matter. Seventeen years old, he was comfortable playing against anybody. So we went all the way to the World Championships, and he got power play time, he got even strength time, he played against anybody, and we didn't try to hide him. We put him out there in a really important role all the time."

In 2021 Nemec would, in a few short months, play in both the World Junior Championship and at Worlds, beginning his journey of setting a new IIHF record for most games played by a U20 player.

Ramsay has helped shepherd forward a new generation of Slovak talent that is hitting it big in the NHL.

When Day 1 of the NHL Draft opened in Montreal in 2022, within minutes history was made. The Canadiens selected star forward Slafkovsky, making him the first Slovak player to be drafted first, and not a few moments later when the New Jersey Devils hit the stage, Nemec added to the history-making draft as two Slovaks went 1 and 2 at the draft for the first time in league history.

With Ramsay an integral part in the recent growth of Slovak hockey, this too was a big moment for him.

Unfortunately, he missed it - unintentionally.

"The really embarrassing part was, I was in Florida where I live, and I assumed, for some reason, I thought the draft was the next day," Ramsay recalled. "I was sitting outside watching television, and my son, my oldest boy sent me a note 'Isn't that amazing? Going one and two.' I was like 'What are you talking about? It's tomorrow. They're just projections.' He said, 'No, it's now.' So now I was scrambling around, trying to find it, and obviously, they'd already been picked. But then we had another guy go at 26, Filip Mesar and Adam Sykora went the second night.

"I went in and told my wife, ‘I’m gonna get a beer and walk the neighborhood because I might start crying.' It was such an emotional thing for all of us. You know, we've moved this whole idea forward here in Slovakia, the players bought into it, and this was a result of something completely unexpected, really, but thrilling for everybody in the country."