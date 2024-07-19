Squires Signs 3-Year Entry Level Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Cam Squires to a three-year, entry-level contract. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Squires was New Jersey’s fourth-round selection, 122nd overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old completed his third year in the QMJHL last season with the Cape Breton where he led the team with 72 points (33g-39a). His goal total led the club, as did his 53 penalty minutes, while his assist total ranked third. The 6’0”, 170lbs. winger contributed 20 points (9g-11a) in 14 playoff games, which also led his team.

His 72 points ranked sixth in the QMJHL this season, while his plus/minus rating (+15) was tied for third overall. The right-handed shot has totaled 170 career points (79g-91a) and 117 penalty minutes in 197 regular-season games with the Eagles.

Born April 11, 2005, the native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, was Cape Breton’s second-round pick, 22nd overall, in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft. He was named QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2022-23 season.