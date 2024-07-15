Beckman Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Adam Beckman to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 ($150,000 guaranteed) at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Beckman, 23, was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Graeme Clarke. He has played in 23 career NHL games and made his NHL debut with the Wild on October 30, 2021, at Colorado. The 6’2”, 180lbs. forward recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on November 6, 2021, at Pittsburgh. Beckman has three career assists and 14 career penalty minutes, all with Minnesota. He played in 11 games with the Wild last season, a career-high, tallying two assists. The 11 games all came in Minnesota’s final 20 contests of the 2023-24 season.

Beckman scored 33 points (19g-14a) last season for Iowa of the AHL, leading the team in goals, and finishing fourth on the club in points. The lefthanded shot played in parts of four seasons with Iowa, from 2020-21 to 2023-24, and totaled 108 points (57g-51a) in 181 regular-season contests. He also appeared in two games during the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2023, scoring one goal.

Born on May 10, 2001, Minnesota selected the left wing in the third round, 75th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Before his professional experience, he played three seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Spokane and totaled 196 career points (97g-99a) in 153 games with the Chiefs.