Haula on NHL Tonight: 'You'll See a Very Motivated Devils Group Next Year" | FEATURE

M.R.: Hey, Haulsy, we were talking here on NHL Network about teams we were looking forward to seeing this year… the Devils, I think you guys are a team that is very positioned to make a very big leap, right? I don’t even want to call it a leap, because a couple of years ago this team was in a really good spot. I think last year, everything went wrong for this team, whether it was injuries or a lot of other factors. What you’ve seen this summer from what this team has done, where is your belief in this group moving forward?

E.H.: I don’t think anyone with the Devils can go into this season without being completely excited. I think Fitzy did a great job of addressing areas that we needed help in, starting with our goaltending, right down the line to defense, and adding some veteran guys. Some young guys, keeping our identity intact. It’s really exciting. I think we have a really deep team, our younger guys are going to be older again and I think at the end of the day, I think last year was good for us, we probably over exceeded expectations a couple of years ago and last year was hard. A little punch in the chin sometimes is good and I think you’ll see a very motivated group with the Devils next year. I think we’ll be ready to push for something that the Devils haven’t done in a little bit.

J.C.: A lot of new players, but also a new coach, Sheldon Keefe taking over behind the bench in New Jersey. Have you had a chance to speak with him yet and if so, what’s the philosophy like coming into this season? How do you guys think you’ll play this year compared to maybe the last two years? What’s your take on the new coach in Jersey?

E.H.: We had a good converastin. I think identity is going to stay the same, play fast. As you can see with the additions we want to defend better, but just talking to Keefer the expectations are going to be pretty high for individuals and as a team. I think accountability is going to be a big thing for our group and he’s a perfect guy for us. He’s a younger guy, he’s hungry to win as well and I think with his experience in Toronto with all the superstars and all that stuff that goes on around there is only going to help him be a better coach next year as well. I’m really excited to work with him and I think once again, good hire by Fitzy and excited to get going.

M.R.: Obviously we played together, I was fortunate enough to see you break into this league and really you’ve made a heck of a career as far as being versatile and that’s been your number one thing, in my opinion, like you can put Erik Haula on lines 1 through 4, anything you need he can do. Where are you at now in your career as far as what have you learned the most? And where is the hunger factor, because you’re still chasing, like everybody does, everyone is playing to win a Cup.

E.H.: It’s funny you say that Rupper, you were, I remember my second game it was with you and (Zenon Konopka) on the right wing and Knoper told me to move to the left because you were going to fight some big guy….

M.R.: Hey, the fact that you can stay in the league this long after playing with me and Zenon Konopka, shows that you’ve been a heck of a player.

E.H.: I think it was the perfect way to come into the league (laughs). I think the hunger is there. I think I’m hungrier than ever, I’m 33 years old and obviously looking to play as long as I can, but I also realize that age is a factor in this league and I’ve been fortunate enough to play 11 years and I’m working hard in the summer to keep it going but ultimately, chasing the Stanley Cup, it’s exciting to be on a team like the Devils who are willing to do whatever it takes to get better and try to get there. I’m right where I belong, I love the organization, my teammates and the team so I’m excited for the challenge again and just looking to have a really good summer and put everything on the table.