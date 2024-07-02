Dillon Swayed by Devils' Commitment to Winning | FEATURE

TAKEAWAYS
- Dillon attracted to the team's commitment to winning
- Dillon adds physicality, grit and defensive responsibility
- Dillon knows his role to stick up for his teammates
- Dillon is grateful everyday to be an NHL player
Defenseman Brenden Dillon hit the free agent market with several teams requesting his services. But out of all of those teams, the one that remained above all others was the New Jersey Devils.
“(With free agency), what did I value and what was I looking for? I’m super, super honored to have the amount of teams reach out and show interest,” Dillon said Tuesday afternoon. “But for me, it kept coming back to the Devils with the amount of skill and the way (general manager) Tom (Fitzgerald) approached the off-season and their commitment to wanting to win.”
The Devils showed their commitment to winning this summer. They acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom, a bona fide No. 1 goalie, and forward Paul Cotter in trades and signed blueliners Dillon and Brett Pesce and forward Stefan Noesen as free agents to improve the depth and team toughness. Fitzgerald and the Devils are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and that is obvious to all of the players in the dressing room.
“From talking to some of the guys on the team, there is no shortage of commitment to win in the New Jersey Devils organization,” Dillon said. “It starts at the top. Ownership set that tone. Tom Fitzgerald set that tone.”