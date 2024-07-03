Devils Are Better Team Thanks to Summer Moves | FEATURE

It was an active summer for the New Jersey Devils hockey operations department. But after weeks of work and with the dust settling on free agency, the Devils have succeeded in retooling their roster to address their biggest team needs.
In the past two weeks via trades and free agency, New Jersey has added goaltender Jacob Markstrom, defensemen Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic and forwards Paul Cotter, Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar.
On top of that, the Devils also hired Sheldon Keefe as the club’s new head coach and added Jeremy Colliton as an associate coach. Again, it’s been a busy summer.
“We had a punch list that we wanted to go through at the end of the year. I was adamant on what kind of changes I wanted to make, and I believe we did that,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday morning. “A new coach, goaltending, depth D, harder D, revamping the defense, looking for the bottom-6 to look different from vanilla. We checked those boxes for sure, and added depth.”
In order to get good players, the Devils had to give up good players. Defensemen Kevin Bahl and John Marino, forward Alexander Holtz and goaltender Akira Schmid have parted ways with the club.
Here’s a breakdown of how these moves affect the current roster and what it means for the upcoming season for the Devils.