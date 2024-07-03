Devils Are Better Team Thanks to Summer Moves | FEATURE

Revamped D

While goaltending was certainly an issue last season, the blame doesn’t belong squarely on the goalies. The Devils were also looking to make upgrades at the defensive position.

“We’re trying to sure up our D and our D zone and the way we play,” Fitzgerald said. “That will help eliminate those high danger shots.”

The Devils traded two younger defensemen in Bahl and Marino, and replaced them with veteran blueliners Pesce and Dillon.

Pesce, 29, has nine years of NHL experience playing for the well defensively structured Carolina Hurricanes. Pesce, a right-hand shot, is a good skater and two-way blueliner. But what the Devils will love is his defensive discipline, evidenced by his career plus-92 in 627 games.

Dillon, 33, has played 12 years in the NHL with Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Winnipeg (he played in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final with San Jose). He’s played nearly 900 regular-season games (892) and 83 postseason contests. Dillon is the quintessential defensive defenseman. He will quietly put in the work in his own zone while being disciplined and sound.

Kovacevic, 26, is still relatively young with room to grow. He proved to be pretty reliable on a Montreal team that finished near the bottom of the standings. After all, he posted a plus-11 in 62 games for a team that had the fifth-highest goals allowed in the NHL. He can be a great depth player with a chance to earn a bigger role.

“Kovacevic just dropped on my lap,” Fitzgerald said. “I got a call from Montreal. ‘Are you looking for a right-shot D?’ When you can add another 6-foot-5, heavy, hard player in the depth and someone who can push to make sure our other right shots are playing on their toes every night.”

The additions will change the blueline in significant ways. For one, the Devils were overly reliant on youth at the blue line last season. The addition of some veteran players in Pesce and Dillon should sure up some of the defensive lapses that are expected from a young and inexperienced D corps.

Second, the Devils have a plethora of offensively gifted defensemen with Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. Adding players that are more defensive minded will be a welcomed balance and good pairing partners with those more offensively inclined players.

“When you look at our top 7 it’s completely different from what we’ve had in the past,” Fitzgerald said. “What’s really important is (Hughes and Nemec) can take that next step. We don’t need them to put this team on their back with this D corps. We surrounded them with veterans that have been here and there and understand what it takes to get to where we want to go.”