Big Moves by Devils in Trades, Free Agency | BLOG

Catch up with all of the Devils' recent roster moves

Pesce

Over the last few days, the Devils have made multiple moves via trade and free agency signings to strengthen their roster. Below is full coverage of the changes here in New Jersey!

FREE AGENCY

BRETT PESCE

RELEASE: Pesce Agrees to terms with Devils in 6-Year Deal

FEATURE: Pesce Wanted to be a Devil

WATCH: Pesce Speaks to Media

Brett Pesce speaks after signing with the Devils

BRENDEN DILLON

RELEASE: Dillon Agrees to Terms on 3-Year Deal

STEFAN NOESEN

RELEASE: Noesen Returns to Jersey on 3-Year Deal

WATCH: Noesen Speaks to Media Following Deal

Stefan Noesen speaks after signing with the Devils

TRADES

PAUL COTTER

RELEASE: Cotter, Picks Acquired for Holtz and Schmid

BLOG: For Cotter, 12th Hole is a Sign

WATCH: Cotter Speaks with Media

Cotter speaks a few days after being acquired by NJ

JOHNATHAN KOVACEVIC

RELEASE: Kovacevic Traded to Devils

BLOG: Kovacevic 'Grilled' by Devils Media

FEATURE: Kovacevic Grateful for Dennehy

WATCH: Kovacevic's Media Availability

Jonhathan Kovacevic meets the media over Zoom

