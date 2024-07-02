Over the last few days, the Devils have made multiple moves via trade and free agency signings to strengthen their roster. Below is full coverage of the changes here in New Jersey!
Big Moves by Devils in Trades, Free Agency | BLOG
Catch up with all of the Devils' recent roster moves
FREE AGENCY
BRETT PESCE
RELEASE: Pesce Agrees to terms with Devils in 6-Year Deal
FEATURE: Pesce Wanted to be a Devil
WATCH: Pesce Speaks to Media
BRENDEN DILLON
RELEASE: Dillon Agrees to Terms on 3-Year Deal
FEATURE: Coming Soon!
MEDIA AVAIL: Coming Soon!
STEFAN NOESEN
RELEASE: Noesen Returns to Jersey on 3-Year Deal
FEATURE: Coming Soon!
TRADES
PAUL COTTER
RELEASE: Cotter, Picks Acquired for Holtz and Schmid
BLOG: For Cotter, 12th Hole is a Sign
WATCH: Cotter Speaks with Media
JOHNATHAN KOVACEVIC
RELEASE: Kovacevic Traded to Devils
BLOG: Kovacevic 'Grilled' by Devils Media
FEATURE: Kovacevic Grateful for Dennehy