Silayev Possesses Unique Blend of Attributes | FEATURE

That’s exactly what the Devils did. They chose that 6-foot-7, 211-pound blueliner from Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League.

In truth, the Devils had their eye on Silayev for a long time. European scout Misha Manchik is good friends with Hockey Hall of Famer and former Devil Igor Larionov, who was Silayev’s coach in the KHL. So, Manchik had a lot of great feedback on the Sarov native.

“I like that he’s physical. His shot,” Manchik said of Silayev’s best attributes. “I saw him a lot at Novgorod. I have a lot of responses for his coaches. Igor Larionov is a very good friend of mine. (Silayev) will grow and we expect him to be one of the best defensemen in the KHL.”

That’s quite an aspiration for an 18-year-old playing in a professional hockey league. But after watching how well he handled himself in the pro league last season at just 17, it doesn’t seem like a far reach.

Manchik, who acted as Silayev’s translator for this interview, saw it firsthand. And Silayev concurred.

“It was a great experience for me to play at that level,” said Silayev, who appeared in 63 regular-season and five postseason contests in 2023-24. “I learned a lot from that experience. Now, it’s time to realize and keep in my mind, take everything I learned and be better next season.”

Silayev credits Larionov and the Russian legend’s guidance for his ability to adjust so smoothly to the pro game despite his youth and inexperience.

“He taught me a lot,” he said of Larionov, who called him immediately after he was drafted. “Most important, he taught me how to be a better player, to see the ice better, to skate better, to understand the game better, passing better. He will teach me more because he will continue to be my coach for a few more years.”

Silayev, who is under contract with Novgorod for two more seasons, is a rare blend of size and skating ability. He’s been labeled a “ballerina on the ice” by scouts for his ability to pivot, work his edge and smoothly transition on his skates. That’s a rarity for someone with such a big frame and heavy load to carry.

But most importantly, Silayev likes to play a physical and gritty brand of hockey. Some scouts called it "nasty." And he didn’t need a coach for that.

“Being physical is more natural. I have it in my genes,” he said.

Those genes were put on display for the entire organization to see during early July’s Development Camp. Although hitting is not part of the on-ice work, Silayev’s skating was on full display, including in the 3-on-3 tournament with all the open ice.

“The camp was amazingly great. Everything is great,” he said. “I’m very impressed to (be) in the NHL locker room. It’s huge. The equipment is great. Everything is great. It’s exciting and emotional. It gives me a challenge to be better and better and prepare.”