Tatar Returning to "Full Package" Devils | BLOG

Tomas Tatar never really wanted to leave the New Jersey Devils after the 2022-23 season but the chips fell where they did and he was on to a new team at the start of last season. So when Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald came calling late last week as free agency entered its third day, it was a no-brainer. Tatar was back to a place he called home.

The 33-year-old was excited to rejoin a team where he feels comfortable and with which he has familiarity. But while the core of the team is the same and most faces will be familiar, he's also aware that he's joining a team that will have a different feel than the first time around.

It's a team that is older and wiser after going through a difficult season last year and with the changes Fitzgerald made this off-season, it only makes his return that much sweeter.

"The off-season was very successful," Tatar said of watching Fitzgerald work from afar. " When I look at (the team) on paper, it looks very scary."