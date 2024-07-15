Max Graham Took the Long Road to Jersey | FEATURE 

Max Graham has been to one development camp before, with the Calgary Flames in 2022, but that was nothing compared to being at the New Jersey Devils'.

That's because this time he wasn't just an invited player, he was a draft pick after being taken in the NHL Draft by the Devils in the fifth round, 139th overall.

"It's definitely a lot different," he said, "It's, you have a little bit more confidence coming in because you know that everyone around here valued you enough to make you a draft selection, whereas when I was in Calgary, I was just there as an invite.

"Their top priority is their signed and drafted players, so you're kind, of not really pushed to the sidelines, but in the back of your mind it almost feels like you are. So being here and being a drafted player that's already part of the organization is awesome."

Graham and his family weren't necessarily paying too much attention to the TV on the second day of the draft, he had already been passed over the previous two drafts and was entering this one as a 20-year-old. But finally, his time had arrived.

"I was just sitting at home with my family," he shared, "We kind of had the draft on the TV in the background. And yeah, we were just all sitting around not really watching too carefully but all of a sudden we saw my name pop up. I was definitely excited. And then it was real quick. I was on a plane that night flying into Newark."