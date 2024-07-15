Max Graham Took the Long Road to Jersey | FEATURE 

Waiting through two years of a draft to finally see his name be called wasn't entirely unfamiliar to Graham, he explained. It's been a part of his whole hockey journey.
"It definitely drives me, it's kind of the same thing like even in the junior draft when I was in Bantam, I was never picked into the WHL," he said, "And I kept working and eventually I made the A team at 16 and I went from there. I wasn't picked in the NHL when I was 17 or when I was 18 and now I finally got picked now and I think it's definitely nice.
"But you just got to keep working no matter what even if you're picked or you're not picked," he added, "It's a long road and you got to keep grinding. I mean I think maybe not getting picked was almost a good thing for me it just kind of lit a fire in my belly and pushed me harder and yeah it's just kind of been a good motivator."
Graham, now a drafted player, is looking forward to returning to his junior team in Kelowna, with one year of eligibility left as a 20-year-old. He knows he'll be under the watch of the Devils development staff which is something he is looking forward to, especially having gotten to know them during the three days he spent at camp.
"Yeah, I mean, it was awesome. I took away a lot, learned tons on the ice and tons off the ice," he said, "I met so many new people, like I was shaking hands like crazy this week. So yeah it was definitely nice. And I've learned how everything kind of runs around here and it seems like it runs flawlessly.
"It makes you excited to come back again."