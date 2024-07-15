Max Graham Took the Long Road to Jersey | FEATURE 

Max Graham
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

TAKEAWAYS:

  • Graham had to wait until his third time passing through the NHL Draft to be drafted
  • Graham shares how being passed through the draft has helped him to keep motivated
  • Graham is looking forward to being under the guidance of the Devils development staff
Max Graham has been to one development camp before, with the Calgary Flames in 2022, but that was nothing compared to being at the New Jersey Devils'.

That's because this time he wasn't just an invited player, he was a draft pick after being taken in the NHL Draft by the Devils in the fifth round, 139th overall.

"It's definitely a lot different," he said, "It's, you have a little bit more confidence coming in because you know that everyone around here valued you enough to make you a draft selection, whereas when I was in Calgary, I was just there as an invite.

"Their top priority is their signed and drafted players, so you're kind, of not really pushed to the sidelines, but in the back of your mind it almost feels like you are. So being here and being a drafted player that's already part of the organization is awesome."

Graham and his family weren't necessarily paying too much attention to the TV on the second day of the draft, he had already been passed over the previous two drafts and was entering this one as a 20-year-old. But finally, his time had arrived.

"I was just sitting at home with my family," he shared, "We kind of had the draft on the TV in the background. And yeah, we were just all sitting around not really watching too carefully but all of a sudden we saw my name pop up. I was definitely excited. And then it was real quick. I was on a plane that night flying into Newark."

Waiting through two years of a draft to finally see his name be called wasn't entirely unfamiliar to Graham, he explained. It's been a part of his whole hockey journey.

"It definitely drives me, it's kind of the same thing like even in the junior draft when I was in Bantam, I was never picked into the WHL," he said, "And I kept working and eventually I made the A team at 16 and I went from there. I wasn't picked in the NHL when I was 17 or when I was 18 and now I finally got picked now and I think it's definitely nice.

"But you just got to keep working no matter what even if you're picked or you're not picked," he added, "It's a long road and you got to keep grinding. I mean I think maybe not getting picked was almost a good thing for me it just kind of lit a fire in my belly and pushed me harder and yeah it's just kind of been a good motivator."

Graham, now a drafted player, is looking forward to returning to his junior team in Kelowna, with one year of eligibility left as a 20-year-old. He knows he'll be under the watch of the Devils development staff which is something he is looking forward to, especially having gotten to know them during the three days he spent at camp.

"Yeah, I mean, it was awesome. I took away a lot, learned tons on the ice and tons off the ice," he said, "I met so many new people, like I was shaking hands like crazy this week. So yeah it was definitely nice. And I've learned how everything kind of runs around here and it seems like it runs flawlessly.

"It makes you excited to come back again."

