Devils 2024-25 Preseason Schedule Revealed | RELEASE

New Jersey to host three games at Prudential Center

2024-25_PreseasonSchedule2568x1444
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils’ 2024-25 pre-season schedule will consist of seven games, with three games played at Prudential Center and four road matches, all with 7:00 p.m. start times. The Devils will play each of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers twice, and once against the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals. New Jersey for Devils rookies are currently scheduled to begin Training Camp on Wednesday, September 11, and veterans are expected to report the following week on Wednesday, September 18. Broadcast information for the games will be announced at a later date. 

The Devils open the 2024 pre-season schedule with a home game on Sunday, September 22, against the New York Islanders, and play their first road pre-season contest, on Tuesday, September 24, at Montreal.

The club will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, September 25, followed by a road game at UBS Arena against the Islanders on Friday, September 27.

New Jersey will also face off against the New York Rangers for a home-and-home, back-to-back: Monday, September 30 at Prudential Center and Tuesday, October 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The preseason will conclude with a road game, when the Devils visit the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on October 3.

2024-25 Devils Preseason Schedule

DATE
OPPONENT
SITE
TIME
Sun. Sept. 22
NY Islanders
Prudential Center
7:00 P.M.
Tues. Sept 24
Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 P.M.
Wed. Sept 25
Washington
Prudential Center
7:00 P.M.
Fri. Sept 27
NY Islanders
UBS Arena
7:00 P.M.
Mon. Sept 30
NY Islanders

Prudential Center

7:00 P.M.

Tues. Oct. 1
NY Rangers 

Madison Square Garden

7:00 P.M.

Thurs. Oct. 3
Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 P.M.


