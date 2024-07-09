Noesen Recalls 'Infants' Hischier, Bratt from Years Ago | FEATURE

The last time Stefan Noesen wore a New Jersey Devils jersey was the 2018-19 NHL season. He was 25 years old with 159 games under his belt. He had a fiancé, Alyson, and was just getting ready to start the next phase in his life.
He also had two young teammates, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, who were just getting their feet wet in the NHL. They were, he joked, practically "infants.”
"They were these young pups," Noesen said from his home in Texas, "that, you know, were just young, little infants whenever I was here (...) I’ve been around, I was with these guys when they were just newborns coming into the League, even though I kind of was in that same realm. But they were just so much younger than I was."
Noesen left after not recieving a qualifying offer from the team and went on a journey to get him to where he is today. He returned to the AHL, won the Calder Cup, signed tryout contracts, eventually finding a landing spot in Carolina where he is coming off a career-year playing in 81 games with 14 goals and 23 assists. He and Alyson have two kids, daugher Leighton and son Liam.
He's come into his own.