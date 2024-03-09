Armstrong Reflects on 2024 Trade Deadline, ‘Allowing this Young Team to Grow’

Other prospects will potentially receive a similar opportunity, and though Armstrong was mum on any specific players, defenseman Victor Söderström was called up on an emergency basis on Friday which marks his second appearance with the Coyotes this season, and 52nd since being drafted 11th overall in the 2019 draft.

He’s been a big part of the Roadrunners’ success as the team closes in on a playoff spot, and he likely won’t be alone in getting an opportunity to play in the NHL this season before helping Tucson pursue its Calder Cup goals.

“They’ve done an amazing job at developing our players down there,” Armstrong said. “They’re exciting, and we’d like to reward some of those guys during the course of our final remaining games to come up at some point and play some games.”

That, of course, will compliment the strong core of players that includes four-time All-Star Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, J.J. Moser, Sean Durzi, Karel Vejmelka, and Connor Ingram.

“We’ve never moved any of the core, and we’ve added the Durzis in and some other players now that have been here for a few years, and they’ve stayed together,” Armstrong said. “We’re looking for the team to grow and even get better.”

That team can continue to grow while management leverages its cupboard of draft assets in multiple ways. With 33 picks over the next three years – including 20 in the first three rounds – Arizona’s GM and his staff have plenty of options.

They can make the picks at the draft, they can leverage those assets to improve their positioning, or they can swap picks in future deals to help bring additional pieces to the rebuilding club.

The decisions can be made situationally, and the ability to create those options has long been part of the plan since Armstrong took over as GM.

“You can never think far enough in the future,” Armstrong said. “It gives us power.”

That power, and the future, continues to unfold as each game passes by.

“Since last year, we keep improving, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy,” Tourigny said. “We need results, we want results, but if you look at our last seven games, six of them we had the upper hand in scoring chances, so that’s a really good stretch for us.

“We were doing good stuff even if we had distractions, and it wasn’t easy.”