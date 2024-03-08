Coyotes Acquire 2027 5th Round Pick from Lightning for Matt Dumba

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Friday, March 8, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired a 2027 fifth-round draft choice from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2025 seventh round draft choice.

The Coyotes now own 42 total picks in the next four drafts. Arizona currently has 13 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, 10 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, 10 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and nine picks in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Dumba registered 4-6-10 and 55 PIM in 58 games with the Coyotes this season. In 11 NHL seasons, the 29-year-old defenseman has recorded 83-163-246 and 454 PIM in 656 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Minnesota Wild.