Coyotes, Multiple Partners Treat Phoenix Students to Day of Reading & Fun

The Arizona Coyotes sure know how to make reading fun.
The Arizona Coyotes Foundation hosted Coyotes Reading Fun Day on Thursday at Cloves C. Campbell Sr. Elementary School in Phoenix, a partnership with the Arizona Center for African-American Resources (AZCAAR), Delta Dental, FedEx, The Literacy Lab, Target, NOAH, and Wendy’s. Students in multiple grades enjoyed street hockey clinics, reading clinics, motivational speakers, and multiple giveaways throughout the day.
The result was smiles abound.
“We have partnered with so many different organizations to bring together a reading day, and it has been such an incredible experience,” said Alexis Meruelo, Chairwoman of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation Board of Directors. “It is our responsibility as a sports team to make a difference and leave an impact in this community. That’s how we put our foot forward and leave our mark – and our claw – in the sand.”
The trip was especially meaningful given that February is Black History Month in the United States. Campbell Elementary is part of the Roosevelt Elementary School District, located in south Phoenix, and has served the local African-American community for decades.