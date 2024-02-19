Coyotes, Multiple Partners Treat Phoenix Students to Day of Reading & Fun

The Foundation’s partnership with AZCAAR played a central role in Thursday’s festivities, and Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said events like Coyotes Reading Fun Day are key to its core values, which include supporting underserved and diverse communities.

“Working with AZCAAR and other organizations, we came to realize that in the African-American community one of the topics that continually comes up is early childhood literacy,” Rivera said. “It was very serendipitous that we have a reading program the Coyotes have been operating for many, many years, and it became a natural fit. There’s a need, and we have this amazing resource, let’s expand our presence and bring this resource by way of our partners.”

Seventh and eighth grade students also listened to two motivational speakers: Mia Watson, an FBI Agent, and Roy Lewis, a local firefighter and former NFL football player. Lewis said that he grew up just minutes from where the then-Oakland Raiders played, but never had the opportunity to meet a professional athlete, past or present.

He vowed that if he ever made it to that level, he would pay it forward, and continues to live up to that promise to himself.

“The message that I always try to leave kids with is, have a plan, and then stick to that plan,” Lewis said. “If you don’t know how to create that plan and navigate that space, talk to a teacher, a parent, an adult, or a coach, and have them help you make that plan and progress throughout life.”

Campbell Elementary School principal Megan Callahan said the school was excited to engage so many of its students from kindergarten through eighth grade, including functional skills students, were able to participate in the day of reading and fun.