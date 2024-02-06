Bjugstad & Arizona Coyotes Foundation Team Up to Reward Another Local Student

Skummer, who is in her 25th year at Desert Trails, nominated the winning student after recognizing his efforts both in and out of the classroom.

“If it’s outside playing at recess, he’ll organize the teams, but he’ll also cheer on the children that might not be as athletic,” Skummer said. “He takes a leadership role in class. He works well with others. He helps in the class without me even asking.”

Bjugstad’s charity, Goals 4 Kids, is partnering with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and its Coyotes Reading Program to help send one area student each month to a Coyotes game. Monday’s event was the second such recognition given to one of the program’s participants following a visit to Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School in Chandler last month.

His ultimate goal is to assist by providing resources to students to help them succeed in any way possible, whether that means food, school supplies, etc.

“I had really good people around me that helped me, and if I can give back in any way, this is my way of doing it,” Bjugstad said. “Telling kids that if they really believe and they really set goals, hold themselves to a standard, and stay disciplined, that you can achieve a lot of things that maybe you didn’t think was possible.”

Skummer, who has actively participated in the Coyotes Reading Program for many years, said the curriculum is well-organized, and the free giveaways, such as rulers, pencils, notebooks, erasers, etc., are a good way to engage students who are learning to read for enjoyment for the first time.

It’s a critical time of development for kids, and the program itself has been an incredible launching point to help encourage the students to curl up with a good book because they want to, not because they have to.