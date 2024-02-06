Bjugstad & Arizona Coyotes Foundation Team Up to Reward Another Local Student

Throughout his time in The Valley, Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad has made a point to visit schools and after-school programs, aiming to help local students achieve their dreams by setting goals and working toward fulfilling them.
Monday’s celebration, though, took things to the next level.
Bjugstad, in collaboration with the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, rewarded another student’s hard work on Monday with tickets to an upcoming Coyotes game for him and his family.
This month, the Coyotes forward visited Sherri Skummer’s third grade class at Desert Trails Elementary School in Phoenix, and though the program itself honors one student’s hard work, Bjugstad was greeted by an enthusiastic class with pictures, posters, and cheers.
“This was really cool to see just how Mrs. Skummer interacts with the kids, and how passionate she is,” he said. “That was really cool. They put in a lot of time and effort, and they were a really fun group.”