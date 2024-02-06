Bjugstad & Arizona Coyotes Foundation Team Up to Reward Another Local Student

Coyotes forward’s charity, Goals 4 Kids, focuses on kids setting and achieving ambitions

202425_NickBjugstadReadingPorgram_it-34
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Throughout his time in The Valley, Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad has made a point to visit schools and after-school programs, aiming to help local students achieve their dreams by setting goals and working toward fulfilling them.

Monday’s celebration, though, took things to the next level.

Bjugstad, in collaboration with the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, rewarded another student’s hard work on Monday with tickets to an upcoming Coyotes game for him and his family.

This month, the Coyotes forward visited Sherri Skummer’s third grade class at Desert Trails Elementary School in Phoenix, and though the program itself honors one student’s hard work, Bjugstad was greeted by an enthusiastic class with pictures, posters, and cheers.

“This was really cool to see just how Mrs. Skummer interacts with the kids, and how passionate she is,” he said. “That was really cool. They put in a lot of time and effort, and they were a really fun group.”

Skummer, who is in her 25th year at Desert Trails, nominated the winning student after recognizing his efforts both in and out of the classroom.

“If it’s outside playing at recess, he’ll organize the teams, but he’ll also cheer on the children that might not be as athletic,” Skummer said. “He takes a leadership role in class. He works well with others. He helps in the class without me even asking.”

Bjugstad’s charity, Goals 4 Kids, is partnering with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and its Coyotes Reading Program to help send one area student each month to a Coyotes game. Monday’s event was the second such recognition given to one of the program’s participants following a visit to Kyrene Del Cielo Elementary School in Chandler last month.

His ultimate goal is to assist by providing resources to students to help them succeed in any way possible, whether that means food, school supplies, etc.

“I had really good people around me that helped me, and if I can give back in any way, this is my way of doing it,” Bjugstad said. “Telling kids that if they really believe and they really set goals, hold themselves to a standard, and stay disciplined, that you can achieve a lot of things that maybe you didn’t think was possible.”

Skummer, who has actively participated in the Coyotes Reading Program for many years, said the curriculum is well-organized, and the free giveaways, such as rulers, pencils, notebooks, erasers, etc., are a good way to engage students who are learning to read for enjoyment for the first time.

It’s a critical time of development for kids, and the program itself has been an incredible launching point to help encourage the students to curl up with a good book because they want to, not because they have to.

202425_NickBjugstadReadingPorgram_it-39

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 5: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad visits a classroom as part of his charity, Goals 4 Kids, at Desert Trails Elementary School on February 5, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Isaac Torres / Arizona Coyotes)

“Some of them at the beginning of the year just don’t want to read,” Skummer said. “This kick-started it. After they got their prizes and motivation, and I put their the top 5 every week in word count, it started to just be intrinsic.

“They then want to read because they love to read.”

For Bjugstad, these appearances are not just a chance to make new fans – they’re a way to help students begin to understand how they can reach their goals.

“It’s fun coming back to these schools and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, but this was really cool to see just how Mrs. Skummer interacts with the kids and how passionate she is. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “That’s what motivated me to start this nonprofit. I’ve had teachers that were huge influences in my life, and it’s great to see that type of teacher today.”

