Yotes Notes: East Coast Swing & Phoenix Children’s Toy Drive

Coyotes collecting toys for Phoenix Children’s on Dec. 15 & 16 at Mullett Arena

YotesNotes
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and as the holiday season hits full speed ahead Arizona Coyotes fans are encouraged to spread some joy for the kids and families at Phoenix Children’s.

The Coyotes’ “Howlidays of Giving” campaign is in full swing, and as part of that the team is encouraging fans to bring a toy to Mullett Arena on either Saturday or Sunday. The toys will be personally delivered by Arizona players on Monday, Dec. 18, benefitting the children and families that have to spend the holiday season at Phoenix Children’s.

Those two days mark the Coyotes’ return from their current east coast road trip, which continues with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Forward Michael Carcone continues to lead the league in shooting percentage (34.2 percent), and he has scored six of his team-leading 13 goals over his last six games.

Alex Kerfoot has led the NHL with a plus-8 rating over the Coyotes’ last six games, accumulating nine points over that span. 

Arizona returns home Saturday for three straight games before finishing their pre-holiday stretch of games on the road against the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

On to the show!

The Week in Review

Thursday, Dec. 7 | vs. Philadelphia | 4-1 Loss
STATS | THE WRAP

Arizona saw its five-game winning streak halted against the Flyers, who went up 2-0 in the first period en route to a 4-1 win. Travis Konecny scored twice, and Joel Farabee and Cam York added goals as Philadelphia won in its only trip to Mullett Arena this season.

The two face off once more this season, on Feb. 12 in Philly.

Lawson Crouse scored the only goal for the Coyotes, a first-period tally which at the time pulled Arizona to within 2-1. That was all the offense the team would generate, however, and it finished its five-game homestand 4-1-0.

Saturday, Dec. 9 | at Boston | 5-3 Loss
STATS | THE WRAP

The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind goals from David Pastrňák, Charlie Coyle and Kevin Shattenkirk, but back-to-back goals from Keller and Carcone just 32 seconds apart brought the Coyotes right back into the game early in the second period.

The Bruins went up 4-2 before Lawson Crouse again pulled Arizona to within one with his second goal in as many games, but Pastrňák’s second of the game at 14:29 of the final frame effectively iced the game.

Arizona and Boston play one more time this season, on Jan. 9 at Mullett Arena.

Down on the Farm

Tucson Roadrunners (13-7-1-1, 3rd Place, Pacific Division)
-    1-1-0-0 Last Week
-    Dec. 8: at Colorado Eagles, 4-2 Loss
-    Dec. 9: at Colorado Eagles, 4-3 Win

The Roadrunners continued their solid play last week, splitting their series against the Colorado Eagles to help them ultimately move up a spot in the Pacific Division standings. Tucson used a three-goal third period to rally on Saturday and win 4-3, behind goals from Victor Söderström, Peter Diliberatore, Cameron Hebig, and Josh Doan. Doan’s game-winner came with just 22 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Roadrunners are now 5-1-1-0 over their last seven games.

Team Leaders
•    Points: Guenther (19)
•    Goals: Doan (10)
•    Assists: Guenther (13)
•    GAA: Villalta (2.42)
•    SV%: Villalta (.921)

Prospect Prospectus: Michael Hrabal

Age
18

Draft

2023, 38th overall

League

NCAA

Team

UMass

Games

12

Record

7-3-1

Goals-Against Average

2.67

Save Percentage

905

Shutouts

1

Last 5 Games

4-0-1, .901 SV%

Hrabal continues to impress as a true freshman at UMass, and even showed strong bounce-back ability recently. He allowed five goals on 15 shots against Harvard on Nov. 24, and recovered to stop 27 of 29 in his very next start, against Vermont. His most recent win was a 19-save effort against the University of Alaska-Anchorage this past Saturday, and he has earned victories in five of his last seven starts, which has helped UMass to a ninth-overall PairWise ranking.

The Sweet Spot

Dec. 9: Lawson Crouse muscles home a shot despite heavy coverage against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Bear’s Necessities

"It's tough when you give up four after two at TD to get out with a win. At the same time, our guys, they're never out of the fight. They kept coming, kept working, and we generated good offense. We just have to make sure our offense isn't costly." – André Tourigny on the Coyotes’ fight against the Atlantic-Division leading Boston Bruins on Saturday.

What to Watch For

Monday, Dec. 11 at Buffalo Sabres, 5 pm MST
Buffalo has hit a bit of a dry spell since reaching .500 on Nov. 27, going 1-4-1 in six games since, with the lone win coming over Boston on Dec. 7. The Sabres most recently dropped a 3-2 game in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, and the game against Arizona wraps up a two-game homestand before hitting the road for three, including a matchup against the Coyotes on Saturday at Mullett Arena.

Buffalo boasts four players with 20-or-more points this season, led by Casey Mittelstadt (22), Jeff Skinner (21), Rasmus Dahlin (21), and John-Jason Peterka (20). The Sabres rank 25th in the league with 2.82 goals per game, while defensively they allow the 12th-most goals per game, at 3.32.

Buffalo has had three goalies in on the action, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in the most games this season, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 2.81 GAA, .907 SV% and one shutout. He did miss Saturday’s game with an illness, however, so fans may see either Devon Levi (4-4-2, 3.27 GAA, .892 SV%) or Eric Comrie (1-5-0, 4.01 GAA, .863 SV%) if Luukkonen is unable to play.

The Sabres’ power play ranks 25th in the league at 14.29 percent, and their penalty kill is 13th with an 81.11 percent success rate.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 pm MST
Arizona and Pittsburgh face off for the first time this season, as they will meet up again on Jan. 22 at Mullett Arena. The Penguins won both meetings last season, 6-2 on Oct. 13 and 4-1 on Jan. 8.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Metropolitan Division at 11-12-3 after dropping four straight games, most recently a 3-1 defeat against the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Penguins have four players with 20-or-more points presently: Jake Guentzel (29), Sidney Crosby (27), Evgeni Malkin (22), and Bryan Rust (20). 

Between the pipes, Tristan Jarry has done the lion’s share of work, posting an 8-10-2 record with a 2.48 GAA, .918 SV%, three shutouts, and he even scored a goal earlier this season. Alex Nedeljkovic has played in five games, posting a 2-2-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and .937 SV%.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in goals-for per game (2.88) while allowing the sixth-fewest (2.62), and ranks 30th with a 9.46 power-play percentage. It’s penalty kill has been strong, however, killing off 83.54 percent of penalties, which ranks 10th in the league.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 pm MST
Arizona and San Jose face each other three times this season, beginning with Friday’s matchup at Mullett Arena. They’ll then meet again in San Jose on Dec. 21 before closing out the series on April 7, also in California.

The Coyotes were 0-3-0 against the Sharks last season, falling 3-2, 4-2, and 7-2. San Jose hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before kicking off a two-game road trip beginning at Mullett Arena on Friday.

Tomáš Hertl’s 24 points and nine goals lead the team, and he’s tied with Mikael Granlund’s 15 assists as well. Between the pipes, Mackenzie Blackwood is 3-11-2 with a 3.83 GAA and .895 SV%, while Kaapo Kähkönen is 5-6-1 with a 3.88 GAA and .894 SV%. The Sharks have been playing solid hockey as of late, posting an 8-7-2 record following an 0-10-1 start in which they allowed 10 goals in back-to-back games.

San Jose most recently dropped a 5-4 game in a shootout against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks rank last in both goals-for and goals-against per game, recording 2.21 and 4.04, respectively. Their power play ranks 20th 11th an 18.67 percent conversion rate, while the penalty kill is second-worst with a 74 percent success rate.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 pm MST
Arizona and Buffalo close out their season series almost as quickly as they open it, facing each other twice within a five-day span. The Sabres travel to Colorado on Wednesday and Vegas on Friday before playing at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

A complete breakdown of Buffalo can be found above as the first entry of "Where to Watch."

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620

Related Content

kesselring continues to grow with nhl opportunity

Kesselring Continues to Grow While Making Most of NHL Opportunity
liam obrien mikeys league adaptive hockey

O'Brien, Coyotes Partner with Mikey’s League for Adaptive Hockey Clinics
yotes notes week 9 2023

Yotes Notes: Yotes Wagon Rolling & Ingram’s First Star

News Feed

coyotes sabres preview 121123

Preview: Coyotes face Buffalo in first of back-to-back games
coyotes bruins recap 120923

Coyotes' Rally Falls Short in Boston on Saturday
coyotes bruins preview 120923

Preview: Coyotes open Road Trip with Saturday matinee in Boston
kesselring continues to grow with nhl opportunity

Kesselring Continues to Grow While Making Most of NHL Opportunity
coyotes flyers recap 120723

Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Final Game of Homestand
coyotes flyers preview 120723

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flyers on Thursday
liam obrien mikeys league adaptive hockey

O'Brien, Coyotes Partner with Mikey’s League for Adaptive Hockey Clinics
yotes notes week 9 2023

Yotes Notes: Yotes Wagon Rolling & Ingram’s First Star
coyotes capitals recap 120423

Schmaltz Scores Two, Ingram Blanks Capitals as Coyotes Win 5th Straight
coyotes capitals preview 120423

Preview: Coyotes Host Capitals in Fourth Game of Homestand
coyotes blues recap 120223

Coyotes Top Blues 4-1 to Win Fourth Straight Game
coyotes blues preview 120223

Preview: Coyotes Host Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday Night
united by hockey museum mullett arena 113023

United by Hockey Mobile Museum Highlights Trailblazers in Coyotes, NHL History
coyotes avalanche recap 113023

Coyotes Top Avalanche with Thrilling Overtime Win on Thursday
coyotes avalanche preview 113023

Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
yotes notes week 8 2023

Yotes Notes: Killer Penalty Kill & Crouse’s Stellar Month
arizona coyotes phoenix childrens howlidays 2023

Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Children’s to Raise Funds Through ‘Howlidays of Giving’ 
coyotes lightning recap 112823

Carcone Scores Twice as Coyotes Top Lightning on Tuesday