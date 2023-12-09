Coyotes' Rally Falls Short in Boston on Saturday

STATS

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone, and Lawson Crouse scored, Connor Ingram made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Boston Bruins 5-3 in a matinee at TD Garden on Saturday. The Coyotes trailed by as many as three in the game and twice clawed back to within a goal, but a late Bruins tally in the third period ultimately sealed the loss.

David Pastrňák scored twice, Charlie Coyle, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Danton Heinen added goals, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-5-3 on the season.

The two teams meet once more this season, on Jan. 9 at Mullett Arena.

Pastrňák opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, stripping defenseman Juuso Välimäki of the puck before wrapping around and wristing one past Ingram. Coyle made it 2-0 just 52 seconds later, tapping in a pass from Trent Frederic following a Coyotes defensive zone turnover.

Shattenkirk made it 3-0 with a power-play goal 2:01 into the second period, but the Coyotes (13-11-2) started to rally shortly thereafter, as Keller got Arizona on the board seconds later to cut the deficit to two.