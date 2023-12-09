Coyotes' Rally Falls Short in Boston on Saturday

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone, and Lawson Crouse scored, Connor Ingram made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Boston Bruins 5-3 in a matinee at TD Garden on Saturday. The Coyotes trailed by as many as three in the game and twice clawed back to within a goal, but a late Bruins tally in the third period ultimately sealed the loss.

David Pastrňák scored twice, Charlie Coyle, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Danton Heinen added goals, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-5-3 on the season.

The two teams meet once more this season, on Jan. 9 at Mullett Arena.

Pastrňák opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, stripping defenseman Juuso Välimäki of the puck before wrapping around and wristing one past Ingram. Coyle made it 2-0 just 52 seconds later, tapping in a pass from Trent Frederic following a Coyotes defensive zone turnover.

Shattenkirk made it 3-0 with a power-play goal 2:01 into the second period, but the Coyotes (13-11-2) started to rally shortly thereafter, as Keller got Arizona on the board seconds later to cut the deficit to two.

Carcone’s goal 33 seconds later with his team-leading 13th of the season, sniping a shot while on a 2-on-1 past Ullmark to make it 3-2, but Heinen responded with his fourth of the season at 9:12 of the middle frame to restore Boston’s two-goal lead.

Crouse brought the Coyotes back to within one goal at 3:18 of the third period, sending a pass from Matias Maccelli past Ullmark's left pad to make it 4-3.

The Desert Dogs were unable to find the equalizer, though, and Pastrňák tallied his second of the game at 14:29 of the third to restore Boston's two-goal lead.

Arizona is back in action on Monday at Buffalo in the second of their three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

