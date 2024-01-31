Coyotes Set to Host 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala on Feb. 22

The Arizona Coyotes are set to dish up some sauce, but not in a traditional hockey sense.

This time, it’s literal.

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation is hosting the 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala presented by Gila River Resorts and Casinos on Feb. 22, marking the second consecutive year the team has hosted the soirée. Attendees will experience a night of cocktails, live music, and live and silent auction items, and the night’s highlight, of course, is having dinner served by Coyotes players.

Last year’s gala raised $450,000, and the event is a critical part of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation’s fundraising efforts, which benefit nonprofit organizations that deliver programs and services for the underserved, underrepresented, and diverse communities throughout the state.

Attendee options for this year's gala remain available, including executive sponsorship packages.

“Celebrity Waiters is such a special night, and the support it provides to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation is invaluable to continuing the important work done we do in the community,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of others, and the interaction community leaders have with our players and team staff shows just how committed we are to leveraging the power of sports to truly have an impact in the lives of others.”