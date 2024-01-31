Coyotes Set to Host 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala on Feb. 22

The event, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, raises money for the Arizona Coyotes Foundation

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are set to dish up some sauce, but not in a traditional hockey sense.

This time, it’s literal.

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation is hosting the 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala presented by Gila River Resorts and Casinos on Feb. 22, marking the second consecutive year the team has hosted the soirée. Attendees will experience a night of cocktails, live music, and live and silent auction items, and the night’s highlight, of course, is having dinner served by Coyotes players.

Last year’s gala raised $450,000, and the event is a critical part of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation’s fundraising efforts, which benefit nonprofit organizations that deliver programs and services for the underserved, underrepresented, and diverse communities throughout the state.

Attendee options for this year's gala remain available, including executive sponsorship packages.

“Celebrity Waiters is such a special night, and the support it provides to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation is invaluable to continuing the important work done we do in the community,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of others, and the interaction community leaders have with our players and team staff shows just how committed we are to leveraging the power of sports to truly have an impact in the lives of others.”

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes' Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said the event is a key contributor to the Foundation’s efforts, and presents a great opportunity to blend the community, season ticket holders, sponsors, and donors alongside the team, all for a great cause.

This year’s gala marks the second straight year for the event following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s become a tradition of sorts, and the bond between the players and attendees continues to grow, especially as they get to know each other at other events, such as the Coyotes Classic Golf Tournament, which was held at TopGolf Scottsdale in November.

“They start to get to know each other,” Rivera said. “One of the players that was at TopGolf was paired with the same person at Celebrity Waiters last year. There’s continuity there, and now there’s this deeper connection our members and donors have with the players.”

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and his family also contributed $100,000 to the event last year, highlighting their commitment to making a difference within the Arizona community. Alexis Meruelo, Chairwoman of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation Board of Directors, said the unique event is just as important to the club as it is the community.

“It’s not only a way to raise the funds we need to make an impact, but it’s also a way to get the community together, to get our players together, our fans together, and really enjoy each other’s company and have a great night for an amazing cause,” she said. “Not all sports teams give that same opportunity to be able to connect with players individually, and the fact that the NHL and the Coyotes do that is pretty remarkable.”

Though live auction prizes for this year have not yet been released, last year featured a litany of incredible packages, including a cooking class with forwards Lawson Crouse and Liam O'Brien, a PHAT Rides scooter, and a helicopter ride with Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. Attendees also bid in the silent auction on a number of baskets and sports memorabilia that was provided/donated by local organizations.

Proceeds from Celebrity Waiters will be granted to local nonprofit organizations that deliver programs and services aimed at closing the education gap, improving health outcomes, and facing economic participation for underserved, underrepresented, and diverse communities. Portions of ticket purchases are tax deductible, and the memories created will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

“We have this amazing advantage to be a leader in the community, be a business leader in the community, be a cultural leader in the community,” Rivera said. “We do have that responsibility to give back, but we can’t do it without our fans, and our board members, and everybody coming together and helping us do that. I think it’s part of that collective good. 

“It’s fun to give on our own, but when we do it together, it’s even more fun.”

That fun adds up to a whole lot of good in the Arizona community.

“I want to commend Alex Meruelo and the Meruelo family for their incredible commitment to the Arizona community, as well as our Foundation and Community Impact team, which works tirelessly to organize and provide a special night for all who are in attendance,” Gutierrez said. “It’s going to be a truly memorable and meaningful experience for everyone involved.”

