Players & Fans Show Out in Full Force for Coyotes Classic on Monday

For one night, Arizona Coyotes players replaced their hockey sticks with golf clubs.
The result? Laughter, smiles, and an abundance of new memories – all for a great cause.
Coyotes players, staff, alumni, and family joined forces with fans at Topgolf Scottsdale on Monday for the Coyotes Classic, a golf event supporting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and its mission to support programs and services that surround health and wellness, economic advancement, and education for underserved communities across Arizona.
The night featured gameplay, raffles, food and drinks, music provided by DJ Iceman, the team's in-arena DJ, and even some friendly competition. Monday marked the first time the Foundation was able to host the event since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, and it was a roaring success.
“This is incredible,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “It’s always special when we can bring people together and celebrate these young men who are doing so well on the ice, and also celebrate the incredible hockey town that this community is.”
Fans, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors, and Foundation board members were joined by Coyotes players and staff in individual bays at the venue, with the proceeds benefitting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. The event offered the unique opportunity for participants to converse with – and play alongside – Coyotes players, all of whom were at Topgolf on Monday.