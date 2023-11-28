Players & Fans Show Out in Full Force for Coyotes Classic on Monday

The Coyotes Foundation provides grants and other means of support to nonprofits throughout the state, and though it leverages in-game revenue generating events such as the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions to raise money, it’s also hosting two large events this year: The Coyotes Classic and the Celebrity Waiters Gala.

Monday’s gathering may have been much more informal compared to the black-tie gala, but its impact is just as meaningful.

“This is a great event because it aligns with the holidays, and this is the month of giving,” said Alexis Meruelo, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We’re really excited because this event is going to be a huge revenue generator for the Foundation, and therefore to the different grant programs that we’re supporting. It’s a win-win.”

In addition to sponsorships and individual tickets to the event, the Foundation offered six different packages as part of a raffle. Those prizes included golf getaways, staycations, golf equipment, various lines of apparel, and even custom-made autographed jerseys, which were later auctioned off.

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, said the Coyotes Classic has a huge impact on the Foundation’s ability to continue its statewide giving efforts.

“It means the world to have everyone here,” Rivera said. “Our ability to raise funds is by engaging fans with the players. That is what we have to offer, is access to the sport, and everyone's support is incredibly meaningful.”

Defenseman J.J. Moser is frequently active within the surrounding community, having previously attended the Coyotes’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in mid-September. He said he values the ability to use his elevated platform for a good cause, and believes raising money for the Arizona Coyotes Foundation is an important way to give back to the community.

“I feel privileged to be in this position and I try to give as much back as I can,” Moser said. “I feel it’s my responsibility, also, because I can give back to people who aren’t as lucky as I am.”