Players & Fans Show Out in Full Force for Coyotes Classic on Monday

The event, held at Topgolf Scottsdale, benefitted Arizona Coyotes Foundation

DSC02350
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

For one night, Arizona Coyotes players replaced their hockey sticks with golf clubs.

The result? Laughter, smiles, and an abundance of new memories – all for a great cause.

Coyotes players, staff, alumni, and family joined forces with fans at Topgolf Scottsdale on Monday for the Coyotes Classic, a golf event supporting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and its mission to support programs and services that surround health and wellness, economic advancement, and education for underserved communities across Arizona.

The night featured gameplay, raffles, food and drinks, music provided by DJ Iceman, the team's in-arena DJ, and even some friendly competition. Monday marked the first time the Foundation was able to host the event since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, and it was a roaring success.

“This is incredible,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “It’s always special when we can bring people together and celebrate these young men who are doing so well on the ice, and also celebrate the incredible hockey town that this community is.”

Fans, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors, and Foundation board members were joined by Coyotes players and staff in individual bays at the venue, with the proceeds benefitting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. The event offered the unique opportunity for participants to converse with – and play alongside – Coyotes players, all of whom were at Topgolf on Monday.

DSC02377

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – NOVEMBER 27, 2023: Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz takes a shot during the Coyotes Classic golf outing on November 27, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

The Coyotes Foundation provides grants and other means of support to nonprofits throughout the state, and though it leverages in-game revenue generating events such as the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions to raise money, it’s also hosting two large events this year: The Coyotes Classic and the Celebrity Waiters Gala.

Monday’s gathering may have been much more informal compared to the black-tie gala, but its impact is just as meaningful.

“This is a great event because it aligns with the holidays, and this is the month of giving,” said Alexis Meruelo, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We’re really excited because this event is going to be a huge revenue generator for the Foundation, and therefore to the different grant programs that we’re supporting. It’s a win-win.”

In addition to sponsorships and individual tickets to the event, the Foundation offered six different packages as part of a raffle. Those prizes included golf getaways, staycations, golf equipment, various lines of apparel, and even custom-made autographed jerseys, which were later auctioned off.

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, said the Coyotes Classic has a huge impact on the Foundation’s ability to continue its statewide giving efforts.

“It means the world to have everyone here,” Rivera said. “Our ability to raise funds is by engaging fans with the players. That is what we have to offer, is access to the sport, and everyone's support is incredibly meaningful.”

Defenseman J.J. Moser is frequently active within the surrounding community, having previously attended the Coyotes’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in mid-September. He said he values the ability to use his elevated platform for a good cause, and believes raising money for the Arizona Coyotes Foundation is an important way to give back to the community.

“I feel privileged to be in this position and I try to give as much back as I can,” Moser said. “I feel it’s my responsibility, also, because I can give back to people who aren’t as lucky as I am.”

DSC02303

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. – NOVEMBER 27, 2023: Autographed jerseys that were auctioned off at the Coyotes Classic golf outing on November 27, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

He shared laughs and stories with attendees – even if he feels his golf game isn’t as strong as what he can do on the ice.

“I just hope I don’t miss every ball,” he said with a laugh. “It’s always nice to find a way to give back to the community, and if you can do that with raising money for the Foundation with a cool event like this, it’s even better.”

Board member John Take was at the event, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Stantec, the company was also well-represented at one of the event’s bays. He also found a common bond with forward Liam O’Brien, as both hail from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Take said he is grateful for everyone who contributed time, energy, and money to help further the goals of the Foundation, and is excited for what the future has in store.

“We want to continue to build momentum around hockey, around the Foundation, and around the work we do in the community,” he said. “Any one year is great, but the legacy we create over years is what we’re looking for.”

In the end, all those in attendance created lifelong memories with some of their favorite athletes in The Valley, and helped make a difference at the same time.

Truly a special night, indeed.

“Tonight shows the entire organization, from the players, to the coaches, to the trainers, all the way up to Bill Armstrong and the entire hockey operations department, that they understand the importance of the Foundation,” Gutierrez said. “Not only to the Coyotes, but to the entire Arizona community.”

