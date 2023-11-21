Coyotes Fall to Kings at Mullett Arena on Monday

STATS

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 at Mullett Arena on Monday.

Trevor Moore scored twice, Anže Kopitar and Phillip Danault each added a goal, and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are now 8-0 on the road this season.

Arizona outshot L.A. 31-25 in the game, including 23-13 over the final two periods, but the Kings ultimately came away with the victory, sweeping the season series between the two teams.

"I think we played solid defensively," head coach André Tourigny said. "Even offensively we generated a lot of chances, we just did not bury them. They played well, they played like a veteran team in the third."

Moore opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, moving in on Ingram before backhanding it past him. Kopitar gave the Kings (11-3-3) a two-goal lead less than five minutes later, taking a pass from Quinton Byfield and firing it past Ingram, before Moore increased L.A.’s lead to 3-0 at 15:31 of the second period with his second of the game.

Crouse brought the Coyotes (8-8-2) to within two goals with just one minute left in the middle frame, wristing a shot that found its way through Copley and into the back of the net. The 26-year-old forward now leads the team with seven goals.