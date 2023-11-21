News Feed

Coyotes Fall to Kings at Mullett Arena on Monday

Arizona is back in action on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 at Mullett Arena on Monday.

Trevor Moore scored twice, Anže Kopitar and Phillip Danault each added a goal, and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are now 8-0 on the road this season.

Arizona outshot L.A. 31-25 in the game, including 23-13 over the final two periods, but the Kings ultimately came away with the victory, sweeping the season series between the two teams.

"I think we played solid defensively," head coach André Tourigny said. "Even offensively we generated a lot of chances, we just did not bury them. They played well, they played like a veteran team in the third."

Moore opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, moving in on Ingram before backhanding it past him. Kopitar gave the Kings (11-3-3) a two-goal lead less than five minutes later, taking a pass from Quinton Byfield and firing it past Ingram, before Moore increased L.A.’s lead to 3-0 at 15:31 of the second period with his second of the game.

Crouse brought the Coyotes (8-8-2) to within two goals with just one minute left in the middle frame, wristing a shot that found its way through Copley and into the back of the net. The 26-year-old forward now leads the team with seven goals.

Recap: Kings at Coyotes 11.20.23

Arizona was unable to beat Copley at all the rest of the game, however, and Danault put it out of reach with his fourth of the season at 16:15 of the third period.

"We had our looks," defenseman Sean Durzi said. "It's just bearing down, a couple plays, a little bit of execution, and that's a team that's going to make you pay for your mistakes."

Arizona had a number of quality opportunities throughout the game, including three breakaways in the first period alone. Even so, they were unable to beat Copley sans Crouse's goal, and finished 0-for-6 on the power play, marking the Coyotes' second straight game without a goal while on the man advantage.

The Coyotes were perfect on the penalty kill for the third straight game, killing off all four penalties that were called against them.

"We had the puck, that's the best defense,"  Tourigny said. "We had the puck a lot. We applied a lot of pressure. We did a lot of good things. There's not much I can say about our performance, it's just one of those nights where we could not find a way to get it past the goalie."

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, hosting their Central Division rival for the first time after facing them twice in the Gateway City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the following stations:

