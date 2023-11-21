Yotes Notes: Thanksgiving Week & Road Trip Wrap

Happy Thanksgiving week, Coyotes fans!

The Arizona Coyotes returned home from a five-game, 11-day road trip after earning five of a possible 10 points (2-2-1), with wins over the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets, and an overtime loss against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

The Desert Dogs dropped their first game back in The Valley to the L.A. Kings on Monday, but will still play six of their next seven games at home as they look to stay right in the thick of the Central Division race.

Forward Lawson Crouse has continued his hot month, registering all eight of his goals in November which has put him into the team lead.

The rest of the week is a light one for the Coyotes, who host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday before traveling to Vegas on Saturday. Their schedule picks up again next week, though, as Arizona opens up a five-game homestand next Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Happy Thanksgiving to the Pack, let’s get on with the show!

The Week in Review

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | at Dallas | 4-3 Loss (OT)

STATS | THE WRAP

The Coyotes earned a point against the first-place Stars, using two third-period goals from Jason Zucker and Crouse before Tyler Seguin’s late goal forced overtime. Matt Duchene scored the game-winner 42 seconds into the extra frame, ending the game and sending Arizona to Columbus with an overtime loss.

Clayton Keller scored the Coyotes’ other goal of the game, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves in the loss.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | at Columbus | 3-2 Win

STATS | THE WRAP

Last Tuesday’s win in Columbus marked the third straight game earning at least one point, and the Coyotes scored two third-period goals in 28 seconds to rally bast the Blue Jackets. Barrett Hayton, Logan Cooley, and Crouse scored for Arizona, which displayed incredible resilience after losing Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli to injuries in the second period.