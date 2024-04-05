Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Schmaltz to appear in 500th career game

By Patrick Brown
April 5, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM

The Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their five-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, marking the third-and-final meeting between the two this season. The Coyotes won 2-0 on Nov. 25 in Vegas, while the Golden Knights won 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Feb. 8.

Forward Nick Schmaltz is set to play in his 500th career game, and 337 of those have come with the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has 121 goals and 234 assists in his career, and is just four points shy of a new career-high.

“It’s crazy how fast it goes, it feels like I just came into the league and now I’m 500 games in,” Schmaltz said. “Thankful for a lot of great teammates and people I’ve been around that have helped me stay in the league and get me better every year.”

NSH@ARI: Schmaltz scores goal against Juuse Saros

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the talented forward has meant the world to the organization.

“There’s a lot of positives with him as a player, but as a guy, when you get to know him, he’s such a great guy,” Tourigny said. “Everyone loves him in the room, and he’s super smart as well.”

Forward Clayton Keller, meanwhile, is tied for the longest active point streak in the league, at nine games. He’s just one point shy of becoming the third Coyotes player to record consecutive 70-point seasons, along with Jeremy Roenick (1998-2001) and Shane Doan (2007-09).

Karel Vejmelka is in line to start tonight, and he has won three of his last four starts. He’s 1-4-0 with a 3.99 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in his career against the Golden Knights.

Player to Watch: Dylan Guenther scored his seventh PPG of the season on Wednesday against Vancouver, tied for third-most on the Coyotes. Since joining the team on 1/7, Guenther has scored just under a third of Arizona’s PPGs (7/22 PPG).

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Vegas has won three straight and six of its last seven, and remains in third place in the Pacific Division with 92 points, one ahead of the fourth-place Los Angeles Kings.

Jonathan Marchessault continues to shine at age 33, leading the Golden Knights with 66 points in 75 games, followed by Jack Eichel (59), William Karlsson (53), Chandler Stephenson (46), and Ivan Barbashev (44).

“I would like us to play faster than we did offensively last game,” Tourigny said. “We build some momentum offensively earlier in the homestand. We had a little bit of a quicker mindset.”

Logan Thompson has shined by posting a 23-12-5 record with a 2.64 GAA and .911 SV%, while former Coyotes netminder Adin Hill has 18-10-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .914 SV%.

Thompson is expected to get the nod on Friday, and is 2-2-0 with a 1.78 GAA and .920 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

The Golden Knights rank 14th with 3.20 goals-for per game, and allow the 11th-fewest at 2.89. Their power play is 21st in the league with an 18.88 conversion rate, and their penalty kill is 13th with an 80.40 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Marchessault has four points over his last three games, and 27 points in 30 career games against the Coyotes.

