Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

April 5, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM
The Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their five-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, marking the third-and-final meeting between the two this season. The Coyotes won 2-0 on Nov. 25 in Vegas, while the Golden Knights won 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Feb. 8.
Forward Nick Schmaltz is set to play in his 500th career game, and 337 of those have come with the Coyotes. The 28-year-old has 121 goals and 234 assists in his career, and is just four points shy of a new career-high.
“It’s crazy how fast it goes, it feels like I just came into the league and now I’m 500 games in,” Schmaltz said. “Thankful for a lot of great teammates and people I’ve been around that have helped me stay in the league and get me better every year.”