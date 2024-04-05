Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the talented forward has meant the world to the organization.

“There’s a lot of positives with him as a player, but as a guy, when you get to know him, he’s such a great guy,” Tourigny said. “Everyone loves him in the room, and he’s super smart as well.”

Forward Clayton Keller, meanwhile, is tied for the longest active point streak in the league, at nine games. He’s just one point shy of becoming the third Coyotes player to record consecutive 70-point seasons, along with Jeremy Roenick (1998-2001) and Shane Doan (2007-09).

Karel Vejmelka is in line to start tonight, and he has won three of his last four starts. He’s 1-4-0 with a 3.99 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in his career against the Golden Knights.

Player to Watch: Dylan Guenther scored his seventh PPG of the season on Wednesday against Vancouver, tied for third-most on the Coyotes. Since joining the team on 1/7, Guenther has scored just under a third of Arizona’s PPGs (7/22 PPG).

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Vegas has won three straight and six of its last seven, and remains in third place in the Pacific Division with 92 points, one ahead of the fourth-place Los Angeles Kings.

Jonathan Marchessault continues to shine at age 33, leading the Golden Knights with 66 points in 75 games, followed by Jack Eichel (59), William Karlsson (53), Chandler Stephenson (46), and Ivan Barbashev (44).

“I would like us to play faster than we did offensively last game,” Tourigny said. “We build some momentum offensively earlier in the homestand. We had a little bit of a quicker mindset.”