Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Arizona wraps up its homestand against Vegas on Friday

GettyImages-2128607934
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Dylan Guenther scored and Connor Ingram made 31 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland scored, and Arturs Silovs made 20 saves for the Canucks, who have won two of three.

“In the first two periods we struggled to make tape-to-tape passes,” head coach André Tourigny said. “When you don’t break out with some pace and make some plays, it’s tough to generate anything”

Recap: Canucks at Coyotes 4.3.24

Jack McBain recorded a career-high ten hits against the Canucks, which is tied for the seventh-most hits in a single game in franchise history. McBain now holds each of the top two single-game hit totals on the Coyotes this season.

Hughes opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period, wristing a shot from above the circles past a screened Ingram.

Guenther tied it up at 10:46 of the third period with a power-play goal, rifling a one-timer from the slot past Silovs.

“I thought we played better in the third,” Guenther said. “I don’t think that we played good enough tonight. Not fast enough.”

Garland, who played 164 games with the Coyotes from 2018-19 – 2020-21, scored the eventual game-winner with just 1:51 to play in the game. Hughes fired the puck off the boards behind Ingram before Garland fired the rebound from the right circle past a diving Ingram.

“I think we played really good without the puck,” Tourigny said. “Defensively, we were pretty good, and Ingram was good … Our play with the puck forced us to play too much without the puck.”

The Coyotes wrap up their homestand on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights before heading out on their final road trip of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Related Content

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

News Feed

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

Preview: Coyotes Host Rangers in Saturday Matinee

Cooley Records First Career Hat Trick, Coyotes Top Preds on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Host Predators on Inspiring Women Night at Mullett Arena

Coyotes’ Graphic Designer Creates Jerseys to Celebrate Inspiring Women Night

Sense Arena Renewed as Coyotes' Official Cognitive Training Partner

Doan Wows in Debut, 'Continues to Prove Doubters Wrong'

Magical: Doan Scores Twice in Debut as Coyotes Top Blue Jackets

Preview: Doan to Make NHL Debut Against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Call-Up & Keller’s Historic Scoring

Coyotes Recall Josh Doan From Tucson Roadrunners

Keller Scores 30th but Coyotes Fall to Stars on Sunday

Preview: Coyotes Close Season Series Against Stars on Sunday

Guenther’s OT Winner Caps Coyotes Comeback Win Over Kraken