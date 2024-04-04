Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Jack McBain recorded a career-high ten hits against the Canucks, which is tied for the seventh-most hits in a single game in franchise history. McBain now holds each of the top two single-game hit totals on the Coyotes this season.

Hughes opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period, wristing a shot from above the circles past a screened Ingram.

Guenther tied it up at 10:46 of the third period with a power-play goal, rifling a one-timer from the slot past Silovs.

“I thought we played better in the third,” Guenther said. “I don’t think that we played good enough tonight. Not fast enough.”

Garland, who played 164 games with the Coyotes from 2018-19 – 2020-21, scored the eventual game-winner with just 1:51 to play in the game. Hughes fired the puck off the boards behind Ingram before Garland fired the rebound from the right circle past a diving Ingram.

“I think we played really good without the puck,” Tourigny said. “Defensively, we were pretty good, and Ingram was good … Our play with the puck forced us to play too much without the puck.”

The Coyotes wrap up their homestand on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights before heading out on their final road trip of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR News 92.3 FM.