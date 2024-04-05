Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes goaltender exemplifies perseverance and dedication to hockey

Ingram Masterton - 16x9
By Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Friday, April 5, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA –The Arizona Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced today that Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram has been selected as the chapter’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, an award given to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.
 
The 27-year-old Ingram is a study in perseverance and dedication to hockey. The Coyotes goaltender nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021, which Ingram credits with turning his life and career around. 

Additionally, Ingram spent his first seven professional seasons playing in the AHL, ECHL and even had brief stints in Sweden and with the Nashville Predators before solidifying himself as the Coyotes top netminder in 2023-24, where he currently is tied with Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry for the most shutouts (6) in the NHL.

Earlier this season, Ingram became the first Coyotes goaltender since Mike Smith in 2012 to be named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending on December 3. During that stretch, Ingram stopped 89 of the 94 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average (GAA) and .947 save percentage (SV%) to lead the Coyotes on their season-long five-game winning streak against the previous five Stanley Cup winners. 

The Saskatoon, SK native has posted a record of 20-20-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 SV% in 46 games this season, all career-highs.

