Coyotes Sign Lipkin to Entry-Level Contract

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Thursday, April 4, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has signed forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year, entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Lipkin will report to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

“We are pleased to sign Sam Lipkin and have him join our organization,” said Armstrong. “Sam is a big, skilled, two-way forward who had a very successful college career. We look forward to continuing to watch his development.”

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Lipkin recorded 15-20-35 and 37 penalty minutes (PIM) in 39 games with Quinnipiac University (NCAA) in 2023-24. He also scored four power-play goals, had two short-handed goals and tallied 11 multi-point games.

The Lafayette Hill, PA native finished the 2022-23 campaign second on the team in scoring with 14-29-43 in 39 games and won the ECAC Rookie of the Year. He tallied the primary assist on the game-winning goal in overtime of the National Championship Game to help Quinnipiac win its first ever NCAA title against the University of Minnesota.

Lipkin also played 93 games over three seasons with the Chicago Steel (USHL), recording 39-43-82 between 2019-2022. The 21-year-old forward helped the Steel win the USHL championship with current Coyotes forward Josh Doan in 2020-21.

Lipkin was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (223rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.