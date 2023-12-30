Ingram Earns 4th Shutout of Season as Coyotes Top Ducks 2-0

Keller & Crouse score; Arizona opens 5-game homestand on Jan. 2 against Florida

By Patrick Brown
The Arizona Coyotes closed out 2023 in style.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored, Connor Ingram made 28 saves to earn his league-leading fourth shutout of the season, and the Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Friday night, concluding the 2023 portion of their schedule.

Ingram's four shutouts this season are tied with Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry for the most in the NHL. Arizona (19-14-2) has won six of its last seven games, and improved to 7-9-2 away from home, matching its road win total from all of last season.

The Desert Dogs' win on Friday followed a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

"The last two games I don't think we wavered," head coach André Tourigny said. "We've played solid. We're consistent, I'm happy about the mindset, what we're trying to do, the focus, the communication on the bench; Everything we're doing right now is good."

Recap: Coyotes at Ducks 12.29.23

John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks (13-22-0), who have lost three of their last four games.

The Coyotes played a complete game from start-to-finish, outshooting the Ducks 32-28 and finishing 1-for-3 on the power play while killing off all three penalties they took.

Ingram dazzled early and often, earning his third shutout in the month of December and the fifth of his career.

"There was not a lot I didn't see, so that's huge," Ingram said. "When you see it, you're probably going to stop it. I think we did a great job of that and got it done."

Keller opened the scoring with a  power-play goal at 7:38 of the first period, one-timing a pass from Nick Schmaltz past Gibson. The 25-year-old now has six points, including four goals, over his last six games.

Crouse made it 2-0 at 10:05 of the second period with his team-leading 16th goal, one-timing a pass from Matias Maccelli past Gibson, and Ingram shut the door from there.

"Every game counts, especially this time of the year," Maccelli said. "It was a great game for us, I think. We played really solid today and got the job done."

Ingram improved to 13-7-0 on the season, earning his first win since a 1-0 shutout over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 15. He had allowed seven goals over his previous two starts, but shined throughout the game on Friday to help the Coyotes close out 2023 on a high note.

"That's Connor," Tourigny said. "He's strong mentally, and he's a really good goalie."

As the calendar flips to 2024, Ingram said both he and fellow netminder Karel Vejmelka are preparing to help the team continue to play in meaningul games.

"We're just trying to get better," he said. "Whether it's [Vejmelka] or me, I think both of us are going to go in there and give us a chance."

Arizona kicks off a five-game homestand on Jan. 2, hosting the Florida Panthers at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

