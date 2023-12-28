Registration Open for 2024 Skatin' For Leighton Presented by Phoenix Children's

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Thursday, December 28, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the organization will host the fourth annual Skatin’ for Leighton presented by Phoenix Children’s at Mountain America Stadium on Sunday, January 21. The partnership between the Coyotes and Phoenix Children’s honors and commemorates the life and legacy of Coyotes Ring of Honor member, Leighton Accardo, while raising funds toward youth female hockey in the Valley of the Sun. Accardo was a patient at Phoenix Children’s during her courageous battle with cancer.

The public is invited to roller skate, run or walk the track and enjoy the festival of music, food, games, and prizes at the stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with track hours open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to host our fourth annual Skatin’ for Leighton in celebration of a very special person to the entire Arizona Coyotes organization,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “Leighton’s strength, courage and passion for hockey were an inspiration to our entire team. We are proud to work closely with our great partners at Phoenix Children’s and Arizona State University to keep her memory alive.”

“Skatin’ for Leighton is so much more than an event,“ said Lyndsey Fry, President, Arizona Kachinas & Coyotes Club Ambassador. “It’s a promise to Leighton that we will remember and celebrate her forever and ensure that other little girls who love playing hockey have the opportunity to do so in her honor.”

Fans six years of age or older can register to skate, walk, or run the concourse for $49. The fee includes access to infield festivities, an RFID ankle bracelet for lap tracking and a Skatin’ for Leighton t-shirt. Those who skate, walk or run are encouraged to have family and friends pledge money for their number of laps completed.

General admission tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 and tickets will provide all-day access to festivities as well as a Skatin’ for Leighton t-shirt.

Parking is accessible for participants in Lot 59 on the North side of Mountain America Stadium. The parking lot will be marked, the entrance into the venue will be on the Northwest corner.



The Leighton Accardo Scholarship Fund was created to provide financial assistance to girls interested in playing hockey in Arizona and continue the memory of Leighton Accardo in the Valley hockey community. Accardo, who was beloved by the Coyotes organization, passed away on November 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Fans who are unable to attend the event may still donate to the Leighton Accardo Scholarship Fund by visiting: www.arizonacoyotes.com/skatinforleighton.