Preview: Coyotes Host Blues on Thanksgiving Eve at Mullett Arena

Nov. 22, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the St. Louis Blues on Thanksgiving Eve, marking a key divisional early-season matchup.
The two are separated by just one point, with St. Louis (9-7-1) holding down the fourth spot, with Arizona (8-8-2) right behind.
The teams have played twice already this season – both times in St. Louis. The Coyotes won 6-2 on Oct. 19, while the Blues captured the win on Nov. 9, 2-1. Arizona and St. Louis still square off once more this year, on Dec. 2 at Mullett Arena.
Forward Lawson Crouse continues his November scoring tear, as the 26-year-old has scored all eight of his goals this month. He is one of three players with at least eight in November, and that goal total leads the team. Forward Matias Maccelli, meanwhile, ranks third on the team with 13 points, and has notched one in all seven home games this season.