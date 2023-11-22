Preview: Coyotes Host Blues on Thanksgiving Eve at Mullett Arena

Head coach André Tourigny said he’s making multiple lineup changes prior to tonight’s game – most notably rookie Logan Cooley will shift up to the top line and play with forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. The 19-year-old Cooley has 12 points in 18 games this season, and had primarily played on the third line and power play this season.

“Playing with that line, it demands a lot of focus. Those guys are really demanding,” Tourigny said. “We’ll ask him to go in the dirty areas and he’ll have a big responsibility. I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity for the young guy, but with opportunity comes responsibility, as well, and I’m sure he will do just fine.”

Other notable changes in tonight’s lineup include forward Jan Jeník, who will replace Miloš Kelemen and play with Travis Boyd and Liam O’Brien. Also, Alex Kerfoot will play with Michael Carcone and Jason Zucker.

Arizona’s penalty kill has improved immensely since the start of the season, and currently ranks 17th in the league with a 78.46 percent success rate. The Coyotes have not allowed a power-play goal in three consecutive games, killing off all eight penalties over that span.

“The biggest thing for us has just been limiting extended zone time,” Kerfoot said. “If you get a chance to clear it, you make sure you get it 200 feet.”

Though the Desert Dogs’ power play hasn’t scored a goal in either of their last two games, it still ranks sixth in the league with a 26.87 percent conversion rate.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the nod tonight, and he’s looking for his first win since Oct. 21 against the Anaheim Ducks. He is 2-1-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in his career against the Blues.

Player to Watch: Crouse has the hot hand, but keep an eye on Keller, who always plays well against his hometown team. He has 27 points in 26 career games against them, including one goal and two assists this season.

ABOUT THE BLUES

St. Louis is coming off a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Sunday, which was preceded by two 5-1 losses against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

Wednesday’s game marks the fourth-and-final game of the Blues’ current road trip.

St. Louis is led by Robert Thomas’ 17 points, but both he and Pavel Buchnevich are tied for the team lead with six goals apiece. Between the pipes, Joel Hofer has started both games against the Coyotes this season, and he is 4-2-0 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. Jordan Binnington, meanwhile, is 5-5-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .922 SV%. Starting lineups were not yet available prior to posting.