Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis

"I think that's a key moment in the game," head coach André Tourigny said. "We played a good game until then, and then they scored the first goal. A little bit of a soft play, a good play by them. Then it could have tipped the other way, and Carcs scored a big goal."

Ingram took it from there, shutting down the Blues' offense, sans one more goal when the game was well out of reach. He was particularly effective late in the second period during a penalty kill, turning aside multiple quality chances to ensure the Coyotes entered the second intermission with a three-goal lead.

Arizona outshot St. Louis 42-26 in the win, finished 3-for-4 on the power play, and was a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Carcone, who was often on the other side of Ingram's heroics in the AHL, said he is grateful to now be on the same team.

"He's a wall," Carcone said. "I think he's a pretty underrated guy in this league. Every time he's in the net, I know we have a chance."

Ingram was just as grateful for Carcone's goal.

"That's what he brings to the table," Ingram said. "He's a guy that doesn't get a lot of recognition, and he deserves it."

Arizona was sharp from the outset of the game, outshooting St. Louis 11-7 in the first while taking a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Bjugstad, who potted his first of the season at 14:42 of the opening frame. Maccelli and Valimaki assisted on the play.

It was solid execution from the Coyotes, who managed just six shots through two periods against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

"There was some stuff we talked about coming from the Island," Carcone said. "Things we wanted to work on, like getting more shots off and getting to the net. I think, not only did it show on the scoreboard, but I think we had a pretty good amount of shots tonight, too.

"I think it was a good answer, and we need to continue to do that."

Keller put the Coyotes up 2-0 2:34 into the second period, taking a pass from Schmaltz and sliding it under Hofer. The 25-year-old forward has five points in four games this season, and 26 total points in 25 career games against his hometown Blues.