Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Michael Carcone and Connor Ingram were rivals during their days in the AHL, consistently battling it out from opposite ends of the ice.
Now they're teammates, and both made key plays at critical times to help spur Arizona to a road trip-ending win.
Six different players scored, Ingram made 24 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes wrapped up their four-game season-opening road trip with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
Nick Bjugstad, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Jason Zucker, Sean Durzi, and Carcone scored for Arizona in the win. Keller, Schmaltz, Durzi, Juuso Valimaki, and Matias Maccelli each finished with two points for the Coyotes, who finished their road trip 2-2-0.
Jakub Vrana and Sammy Blais scored, and Joel Hofer made 36 saves in his first start of the season for the Blues, who fell to 1-1-1 on the season.
Carcone's goal came at a pivotal moment in the second period for the Coyotes, just 42 seconds after Vrana had cut the team's lead in half. He restored Arizona's two-goal cushion to make it 3-1 after picking up speed and maneuvering around Hofer, scoring his first of the season in the process.