Preview: Doan to Make NHL Debut Against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Coyotes looking to win for fourth time in last six games

By Patrick Brown
March 26, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated games of the Arizona Coyotes’ season.

Rookie Josh Doan is set to make his NHL debut after receiving a call-up on Monday, a full-circle moment for the organization after drafting him 37th overall in 2021. The 22-year-old is the son of former captain Shane Doan, but has carved his own career path and currently leads the Tucson Roadrunners in points (46) and goals (26).

Born and raised in Arizona, the talented homegrown forward was captain of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2022-23 season, as well.

“I’m excited and a little bit nervous, obviously,” Doan said. “It’s something that you dream of, and an opportunity that you’re hoping to get, and when it finally comes it catches you off-guard a little bit.

“It’s definitely something that I’m excited for, but a little bit nervous at the same time.”

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the moment will be special for everyone involved, including the entire Doan family, who will be in attendance on Tuesday night.

“He earned it,” Tourigny said. “He took the decision last year to turn pro, and he could have stayed in college. He wanted to challenge himself, so he went to Tucson, had a good end of the season last year, and learned a lot.”

Doan appeared in 14 regular season games and three playoff games with the Roadrunners last season, recording seven points over that span, and said he spent the summer working to improve to be ready for the rigors of AHL play in 2023-24.

That work paid off, considering he’s not only the scoring leader on the team, but was one of three AHL All-Stars with Tucson this season, alongside Dylan Guenther and goalie Matt Villalta.

“Coyotes management stuck me in last year to gain that experience and to know what I was going to step into,” Doan said. “Credit them for giving me that opportunity and for trusting in me that it was the right plan. That was one of the biggest things, was just being comfortable and knowing what I needed to work on to help myself grow in that league.”

Forward Clayton Keller, meanwhile, continues to lead the team by example, and is in the midst of a career-best five-game goal streak. He’s also tied for the longest active scoring streak in the NHL, and is one game shy of becoming the first Coyotes player since Daniel Briere (2001) to score a goal in six straight games.

DAL@ARI: Keller scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start tonight, and has won four of his last six starts. He’s 10-17-2 with one shutout, a 3.28 goals-against average and .899 save percentage this season, and has never faced the Blue Jackets in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Bjugstad continues to have a strong season, reaching 40 points for just the third time in his career after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. He has six goals and four assists in 22 games against Columbus.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS
Columbus and Arizona are meeting for the second-and-final time this season, with the Coyotes winning the first matchup 3-2 in Ohio on Nov. 16. Arizona has won three straight in the series.

The Blue Jackets are 1-5-2 over their last eight games, having dropped four straight. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 52 points, followed by Zach Werenski (44), Kirill Marchenko (34), Boone Jenner (33), and Dmitri Voronkov (31).

“The last three games, we’ve played good hockey. We’ve played well on both sides of the puck,” Tourigny said. “We want to play very fast, we want to put pucks at the net with bodies, and then from there, things break loose and work on our o-zone possession. We want to make sure we strike very quickly.”

Between the pipes, Elvis Merzlikins is 12-16-8 with a 3.40 goals-against average and .899 save percentage, while Daniil Tarasov is 7-10-3 with a 3.24 GAA and .904 SV%. Merzlikins took the loss earlier this season against the Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets are tied for 25th in the league with 2.86 goals-for per game and allow the second-most goals per game at 3.63. Their power play ranks 31st with a 14.29 conversion rate, while the penalty kill is 24th at 76.73 percent.

Player to Watch: Defenseman Damon Severson has a goal and two assists over his last five games, and scored both goals for the Blue Jackets when Arizona and Columbus faced off earlier this season.

