Preview: Doan to Make NHL Debut Against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

March 26, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated games of the Arizona Coyotes’ season.

Rookie Josh Doan is set to make his NHL debut after receiving a call-up on Monday, a full-circle moment for the organization after drafting him 37th overall in 2021. The 22-year-old is the son of former captain Shane Doan, but has carved his own career path and currently leads the Tucson Roadrunners in points (46) and goals (26).

Born and raised in Arizona, the talented homegrown forward was captain of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2022-23 season, as well.

“I’m excited and a little bit nervous, obviously,” Doan said. “It’s something that you dream of, and an opportunity that you’re hoping to get, and when it finally comes it catches you off-guard a little bit.

“It’s definitely something that I’m excited for, but a little bit nervous at the same time.”