WSH@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens closed their three-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The Caps crawled back from a two-goal deficit late, but Cole Caufield's game-winning goal 0:47 into the extra frame was enough to clinch the two points and send the Montreal crowd into a frenzy.

Jake Allen, making his first start since the team’s season opener on Oct. 14, stopped 31 shots, including a series of timely saves to preserve Montreal’s advantage throughout the majority of the night and earn first star honors.

Caufield's multi-point night extended his point streak to four games, while Tanner Pearson stretched his to three with an assist in the middle stanza.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Justin Barron, who was absent from the lineup to start the year, played 11:31 in his season debut. Kaiden Guhle, who is considered day to day with an upper-body injury, did not dress for the home side.

Here’s a look at tonight’s roster: