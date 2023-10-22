News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves 
WSH@MTL: What you need to know

WSH@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Oct. 20

Updates from practice - Oct. 20
Updates from practice - Oct. 19

Updates from practice - Oct. 19
Kirby Dach to miss the remainder of the season

Kirby Dach to miss the remainder of the season
MIN@MTL: Game recap

MIN@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 17

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 17
MIN@MTL: What you need to know

MIN@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22
Updates from practice - Oct. 16

Updates from practice - Oct. 16
“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16
CHI@MTL: Game recap

CHI@MTL: Game recap
Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14
CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CHI@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 
New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

WSH@MTL: Game recap 

Caufield the OT hero, Habs down Caps 3-2

GameRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens closed their three-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The Caps crawled back from a two-goal deficit late, but Cole Caufield's game-winning goal 0:47 into the extra frame was enough to clinch the two points and send the Montreal crowd into a frenzy.

Jake Allen, making his first start since the team’s season opener on Oct. 14, stopped 31 shots, including a series of timely saves to preserve Montreal’s advantage throughout the majority of the night and earn first star honors.

Caufield's multi-point night extended his point streak to four games, while Tanner Pearson stretched his to three with an assist in the middle stanza.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Justin Barron, who was absent from the lineup to start the year, played 11:31 in his season debut. Kaiden Guhle, who is considered day to day with an upper-body injury, did not dress for the home side.

Here’s a look at tonight’s roster:

Montreal goals

1P 18:55 0-[1] Monahan (Caufield, Suzuki)

Sean Monahan scores on the powerplay to make it 1-0

2P 9:49 0-[2] Gallagher (Monahan, Pearson)

Brendan Gallagher buries a rebound to double the lead

P4 0:47 2-[3] Caufield (Suzuki, Matheson)

Cole Caufield snipes home a wrist shot for the OT win

Washington goals

P3 11:25 [1]-2 Strome (Ovechkin, Phillips)

P3 17:59 [2]-2 Strome (Kuznetsov, Carlson) 

What’s next

The Habs head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres (1-3-0) at KeyBank Center on Monday, before returning to Montreal for a date with the Devils (2-1-1) on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.