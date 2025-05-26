Maurice Richard given historic figure distinction by province of Quebec

MONTREAL – The Quebec government announced on Sunday that the late former Canadiens captain Maurice “Rocket” Richard has been named a historic figure by the province.

The announcement was made at the Bell Centre by Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Sports Minister Isabelle Charest, with the decision being made possible by the Cultural Heritage Act. Members of the Rocket’s family were in attendance for the press conference.

Richard played 18 seasons for the Canadiens, and his 544 career regular season goals and 82 career playoff tallies still stand as most all-time in franchise history. The Montreal native won eight Stanley Cups with the team and served as captain from 1956-57 until his retirement in 1959-60.

The timing of the announcement was designed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Richard’s passing, on May 27, 2000.

“An exceptional hockey player, one of the greats in hockey history, he inspired and continues to inspire generations and has become a symbol of Quebec identity,” Lacombe said in a statement. “Twenty-five years after his death, he continues to embody the pride, courage, and passion of a people.”

For her part, Charest noted that the Richard designation is part of a broader effort to recognize the role hockey has played in the province throughout history.

“This distinction, which follows Bill 90 making hockey our national sport, highlights his invaluable contribution to our sports and cultural heritage,” she said.

In celebration of the honor, two works featuring Richard will be added to Cité Mémoire, an ongoing series of projections highlighting the history of Montreal in various parts of the city.

As well, a plaque to commemorate Richard and his distinction as a Quebec historic figure will be installed at a later date at a yet-to-be-determined location in Montreal.

Richard’s son, Maurice Jr., was invited to say a few words and recalled a moment when a journalist asked the hockey star if it bothered him that people approaching him on the street would call him by his first name. Richard Jr. said his father would’ve actually been more bothered if people didn’t feel comfortable doing so.

“My father never sought notoriety or fame. He played a sport he loved. He always loved his fellow citizens. He always played in Montreal, and he was proud to be a Quebecer,” he said of the Rocket, whose jersey number was retired by the Canadiens in 1960. “I think that was more than enough for him. But today, we see that even if he might think that people would forget him with time, we know now that isn’t the case. I’m sure he’d be very surprised where he is today, to see that people still remember him – and more than that, now he’s considered a historical figure in Quebec. For us as a family, it’s an immeasurable honor. We’re extremely proud.”