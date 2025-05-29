Demidov named Rookie of the Year in the KHL

The 19-year-old forward was SKA Saint Petersburg's leading scorer in his rookie season

Demidov
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Canadiens newcomer Ivan Demidov was named Rookie of the Year in the Kontinental Hockey League on Thursday.

In his first season with SKA Saint Petersburg, the 19-year-old forward registered 49 points (19G, 30A) in 65 games to lead the team in scoring.

Following his run in the KHL playoffs, the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder made his NHL debut, joining the Habs for two regular season games (1G, 1A), plus five playoff contests (2A). He scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, on April 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

A native of Sergiyev Posad, RU, Demidov was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft.

