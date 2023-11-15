News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 15

The Canadiens practiced in Brossard on Wednesday

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD - Following their defeat to the Calgary Flames the night before, the Habs returned to the ice on Wednesday to prepare for a visit from the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Here's a list of players who hit the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
35 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
11 Brendan Gallagher
72 Arber Xhekaj
91 Sean Monahan
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Canadiens welcome the Golden Knights to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.