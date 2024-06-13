Byron: ‘Perseverance is the No. 1 quality’

MONTREAL – It’s not every day you get to speak to 12-year veterans of the NHL, but that was the case for a group of exceptional student-athletes last week.

Paul Byron, who played seven of his 12 NHL seasons in a Montreal uniform, popped by the Bell Centre last Monday to meet 28 young elite hockey players who were being awarded bursaries by the Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation, which strives to elevate young athletes beyond sport and provide them with guidance and resources.

Now serving as a player development consultant for the Canadiens, the 35-year-old former forward took time to answer questions from the young athletes on a variety of topics related to his playing career and being an athlete in general.

In short, his message for the bursary recipients was this: the work never stops.

“Just getting drafted is incredible. But whether you were a first-rounder or a fourth-rounder, it’s the same,” shared Byron, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round (179th overall) in 2007. “You have to come to camp, work, and show that you’re a player they want. Do something different than someone else, show your skill, your tenacity. Getting drafted is just an invitation to play.”