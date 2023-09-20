Paul Byron announces retirement

MONTREAL – Paul Byron officially announced his retirement on Wednesday following 12 NHL seasons. Byron was also appointed Player Development Consultant.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to congratulate Paul on his long career as a professional hockey player, said Owner, President and CEO of the Canadiens, Geoff Molson. A major contributor both on and off the ice, Paul epitomizes what it means to be a Montreal Canadien. Through his leadership, his kindness and his presence in the community, Paul has left his mark during his seven seasons in Montreal, and we're very happy to have him join the player development department. His experience, communication and approach will benefit both our players and prospects."

In his new role, Byron will work in the player development department alongside Adam Nicholas and Rob Ramage. He will join the players during on-ice sessions and oversee their progression off the ice.

Byron was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on October 6, 2015. In seven seasons with Montreal, the 5-foot-9, 164-pound forward totalled 160 points (81 goals, 79 assists) in 383 contests and helped the team reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. During the 2016-17 season, he set career highs across the board with 22 goals, 21 assists and 43 points, before being named alternate captain in October 2018. Byron was the recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy twice during his time in Montreal (2015-16 and 2017-18). The trophy, voted on by members of the media, is awarded annually to a member of the Canadiens who played a dominant role during the regular season, without earning any particular honor. Byron played his 500th career NHL game on February 17, 2022, against the St. Louis Blues.

The Ottawa, ON native made his NHL debut in 2010-11 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted him in the sixth round (179th overall) in 2007. Byron went on to play four seasons with the Calgary Flames, collecting 46 points in 130 games before joining the Canadiens. In 521 NHL outings with the Sabres, Flames and Canadiens, Byron registered 208 points (98 goals, 110 assists) while adding five goals and six assists in 38 playoff games.

Before making the leap to the professional ranks, Byron sported the colors of the Gatineau Olympiques in the QMJHL, where he won the President’s Cup in 2008. During that playoff run, Byron led the league with 21 goals in 19 games, including four game-winning tallies.

MILESTONES

NHL

STATS

REGULAR SEASON: 521GP 98G-110A-208P

BUF: 8GP 1G-1A-2P

CGY:130GP 16G-30A-46P

MTL: 383GP 81G-79A-160P

1st game: 23/01/2011 BUF @ NYI (1 assist)

1st point: 23/01/2011 BUF @ NYI (assist)

1st goal: 25/01/2011 BUF @ OTT

100th game: 15/11/2014 CGY vs. OTT

200th game: 09/04/2016 MTL vs. TBL

300th game: 14/11/2017 MTL vs. CBJ

400th game: 19/02/2019 MTL vs. CBJ

500th game: 17/02/2022 MTL vs. STL

100th point: 12/03/2017 MTL @ EDM (assist)

200th point: 10/05/2021 MTL vs. EDM (assist)

100th assist: 25/02/2021 MTL @ WPG

Last game: 19/04/2022 MTL vs. MIN

Last goal: 26/03/2022 MTL vs. TOR

Last point: 26/03/2022 MTL vs. TOR (assist)

PLAYOFFS

MTL: 38GP 5G-6A-11P

1st game: 12/04/2017 MTL vs. NYR

1st point: 14/04/2017 MTL vs. NYR (goal)

Last game: 07/07/2021 MTL @ TBL

Last goal: 20/06/2021 MTL vs. VGK

Last point: 22/06/2021 MTL @ VGK (assist)

CAREER HIGHS

GP: 82 (2017-18)

G: 22 (2016-17)

A: 21 (2016-17)

P: 43 (2016-17)

MONTREAL CANADIENS

STATS

REGULAR SEASON: 383GP 81G-79A-160P

1st game: 29/10/2015 MTL @ EDM

1st point: 30/10/2015 MTL @ CGY (assist)

1st goal: 30/10/2015 MTL @ CGY

100th game: 03/01/2017 MTL @ NSH

200th game: 15/02/2018 MTL @ ARI

300th game: 15/11/2019 MTL @ WSH

100th point: 06/10/2018 MTL @ PIT (assist)

Last game: 19/04/2022 MTL vs. MIN

Last goal: 26/03/2022 MTL vs. TOR

Last point: 26/03/2022 MTL vs. TOR (assist)

PLAYOFFS

MTL: 38GP 5G-6A-11P

1st game: 12/04/2017 MTL vs. NYR

1st point: 14/04/2017 MTL vs. NYR (goal)

Last game: 07/07/2021 MTL @ TBL

Last goal: 20/06/2021 MTL vs. VGK

Last point: 22/06/2021 MTL @ VGK (assist)

ACHIEVEMENTS

Recipient of the Jacques-Beauchamp-Molson Trophy (2016-17 & 2017-18)

2008 President’s Cup champion with the Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)