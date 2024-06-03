The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $60,000 in bursaries

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to announce $60,000 in bursaries and support services awarded to 28 young elite hockey players who distinguished themselves over the past year.

The 17th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program, managed by the Aléo Foundation in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ) and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), continues this year to support the best up-and-coming hockey players.

Twenty-eight student-athletes, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old, were recognized for their talent, sports achievements and outstanding academic performance at a scholarship awards ceremony held Monday at the Bell Centre. One recipient was selected from each of the eight female U18 AAA teams of the Ligue de hockey d’excellence du Québec (LHEQ), along with two male U17 AAA players from the same league. Additionally, one recipient was chosen from each of the 15 male LHM18AAAQ teams. Three hockey players from the RSEQ will also receive financial support. With the aim of promoting academic pursuits and preparing for a post-sports career, each will receive an individual bursary of $2,000, in addition to lifelong access to all support services provided by the Aléo Foundation.

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to highlight the perseverance and accomplishments of young hockey players,” said Geneviève Paquette, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Montreal Canadiens. "Every year, hosting these promising talents at our home, in collaboration with the Aléo Foundation, is an important moment for our club. By inviting them to the Bell Centre to receive their bursaries and walk in the footsteps of their idols, we hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams.”

“The Montreal Canadiens are a rallying force, as well as a source of pride and inspiration for all Quebecers, and especially for young hockey players,” added Patricia Demers, Executive Director of the Aléo Foundation. “Working closely with them to support the athletic and academic achievements of the recipients, and to honor their dedication both on the ice and in the classroom, is a tremendous privilege for us.”

Several former Montreal Canadiens bursary recipients have gone on to achieve great things since the program's inception, including Olympic medalists Melodie Daoust, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Marie-Philip Poulin and Lauriane Rougeau, all of whom joined the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) this season. Other scholarship recipients who have played in the NHL this past season include Sammy Blais of the St. Louis Blues, Elliot Desnoyers of the Philadelphia Flyers, Anthony Duclair of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche, Alexis Lafrenière of the New York Rangers, Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres, Kevin Mandolese of the Ottawa Senators, Mike Matheson of the Montreal Canadiens, Jakob Pelletier of the Calgary Flames, Sam Poulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nicolas Roy of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Joe Veleno of the Detroit Red Wings.

Recipients of the 2024 Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program

(28 bursaries of $2,000 each)