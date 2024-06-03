The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $60,000 in bursaries

Twenty-eight outstanding student-athletes from the province are being supported in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence

By Montreal Canadiens PR
MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to announce $60,000 in bursaries and support services awarded to 28 young elite hockey players who distinguished themselves over the past year.

The 17th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program, managed by the Aléo Foundation in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ) and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), continues this year to support the best up-and-coming hockey players. 

Twenty-eight student-athletes, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old, were recognized for their talent, sports achievements and outstanding academic performance at a scholarship awards ceremony held Monday at the Bell Centre. One recipient was selected from each of the eight female U18 AAA teams of the Ligue de hockey d’excellence du Québec (LHEQ), along with two male U17 AAA players from the same league. Additionally, one recipient was chosen from each of the 15 male LHM18AAAQ teams. Three hockey players from the RSEQ will also receive financial support. With the aim of promoting academic pursuits and preparing for a post-sports career, each will receive an individual bursary of $2,000, in addition to lifelong access to all support services provided by the Aléo Foundation.

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to highlight the perseverance and accomplishments of young hockey players,” said Geneviève Paquette, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Montreal Canadiens. "Every year, hosting these promising talents at our home, in collaboration with the Aléo Foundation, is an important moment for our club. By inviting them to the Bell Centre to receive their bursaries and walk in the footsteps of their idols, we hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams.”

“The Montreal Canadiens are a rallying force, as well as a source of pride and inspiration for all Quebecers, and especially for young hockey players,” added Patricia Demers, Executive Director of the Aléo Foundation. “Working closely with them to support the athletic and academic achievements of the recipients, and to honor their dedication both on the ice and in the classroom, is a tremendous privilege for us.”

Several former Montreal Canadiens bursary recipients have gone on to achieve great things since the program's inception, including Olympic medalists Melodie Daoust, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Marie-Philip Poulin and Lauriane Rougeau, all of whom joined the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) this season. Other scholarship recipients who have played in the NHL this past season include Sammy Blais of the St. Louis Blues, Elliot Desnoyers of the Philadelphia Flyers, Anthony Duclair of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche, Alexis Lafrenière of the New York Rangers, Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres, Kevin Mandolese of the Ottawa Senators, Mike Matheson of the Montreal Canadiens, Jakob Pelletier of the Calgary Flames, Sam Poulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nicolas Roy of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Joe Veleno of the Detroit Red Wings.

Recipients of the 2024 Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program

(28 bursaries of $2,000 each)

Name
Age
City
School
Team
Women's hockey

Julianne Bouchard

17

Sherbrooke

École secondaire du Triolet

Harfangs de Sherbrooke

Ariane Chapdelaine

16

Saint-Paulin

Académie les Estacades

Stars 55 de la Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec

Maika Gauthier

16

Blainville

École secondaire Saint-Gabriel

Étoiles de Laurentides-Lanaudière

Camille Gélinas

16

Laval

Laval Senior Academy

Amazones de Laval-Montréal

Marilou Grenier

17

Boischatel

École secondaire de La Seigneurie

As de Québec

Laurence Lafleur

16

Gatineau

École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

Intrépide de l'Outaouais

Ophélie Lazure

16

Beaconsfield

Collège Sainte-Anne à Lachine

Warriors du Lac St-Louis

Rosalie Miousse

17

Saint-Constant

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Remparts du Richelieu

Men's hockey

Olivier Benoit

17

Levis (Saint-Jean-Chrysostome)

Collège de Lévis

Commandeurs du Collège de Lévis

Olivier Bertrand-Metcalfe

17

Boisbriand

École secondaire Saint-Gabriel

Vikings de Saint-Eustache

Félix Cadran

16

Saint-Majorique

École secondaire Marie-Rivier

Canimex Bois-Francs Drummond

Hemrick Carbonneau

17

Saint-Lazare

École secondaire d'Amos, pavillon La Forêt

Forestiers d’Amos

Louca Connolly

17

Mercier

École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

Intrépide de Gatineau

Rafaël Courchesne

15

Chambly

École secondaire Fadette

Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe

Simon-Xavier Cyr

16

Sherbrooke

École secondaire de la Ruche

Cantonniers de Magog

Jean-Samuel Daigneault

16

Saint-Michel

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Riverains du Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Biagio Jr. Daniele

15

Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville)

Howard S. Billings Regional High School

Rousseau-Royal de Laval-Montréal

Anthony Dontigny

16

Shawinigan

Académie les Estacades

Estacades de la Mauricie

Jérémy Dumas

17

Falardeau

École polyvalente Arvida

Élites de Jonquière

Justin Gagnon

16

Quebec (Sainte-Foy–Sillery–Cap-Rouge)

Académie Saint-Louis

Arsenal de l’Académie Saint-Louis

Alexis Joseph

14

Mascouche

Collège Esther-Blondin

Phénix du Collège Esther-Blondin

Romain Litalien

16

L'Ancienne-Lorette

Séminaire Saint-François

Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François

Jérémy Loranger

16

Trois-Rivieres

Académie les Estacades

Estacades de Trois-Rivières

Julien Lord

17

Levis (Charny)

École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

Corsaires de l'École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

Samuel Meloche

16

Les Cedres

École secondaire Louis-Philippe-Paré

Grenadiers de Châteauguay

Alexis Poirier

17

Chambly

Cégep de Rivière-du-Loup

Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame de Rivière-du-Loup

Antoine Proulx

15

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

Chevaliers de Lévis

Dylan Rozzi

16

Kirkland

St. Thomas High School

Lions du Lac St-Louis

About the Aléo Foundation 

Created in 1985, the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) has awarded more than $20 million in bursaries to nearly 4,000 student-athletes from all over Quebec. In order to better reflect the organization's mission of elevating athletes beyond sport, the FAEQ changed its name and brand image in 2022, becoming the Aléo Foundation. In addition to continuing to provide bursaries and guidance services to the leaders of tomorrow, it maintains its personalized approach, where the overall development and well-being of its bursary recipients are at the heart of its activities. For more information, visit fondationaleo.ca or Aléo Foundation's social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.

