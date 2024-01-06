NYR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers visit the Canadiens on Saturday for the first of three meetings between the Original Six rivals this season.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Canadiens were hit by the “first game back home after a long road trip” curse at the Bell Centre on Thursday. After seven games on the road, the team returned to home ice for the first time since Dec. 16 and dropped a 6-1 decision to the Buffalo Sabres. Joel Armia scored the 14th shorthanded goal of his career in the loss and Jake Allen stopped 32 shots in the Montreal crease. Martin St-Louis opted to play with 11 forwards and seven defenseman against the Sabres, but that is likely to change on the weekend. The Club announced on Friday morning that forward Emil Heineman was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket and all signs point to the Swede being inserted to the Habs’ offensive unit against the Rangers. Meanwhile, St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get his 17th start of the season and first of the New Year on Saturday.