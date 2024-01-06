NYR@MTL: What you need to know

2. New York touches down in Montreal on the heels of a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday, which propelled them atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Rangers have a near identical record on the road (13-5-1) as they do at home (13-5-0), and when you consider their statistics as a team, it’s no surprise. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, the Blueshirts rank inside the top-10 in goals for, goals allowed, power play, penalty kill and faceoff percentage. On an individual note, Artemi Panarin has dialed in an MVP-caliber season with 53 points in 37 games. He’s followed by Mika Zibanejad (38), Vincent Trocheck (36) and Chris Kreider (35). Igor Shesterkin, who’s registered wins in six of his last seven starts, and Jonathan Quick, who’s posted a 9-2-1 record this season, have carried the load on the backend.

3. Dating back to 2019, the away team has won nine of the last 10 matchups between Montreal and New York. The Canadiens own a 4-5-1 record against the Rangers during that span, and six of those 10 games have been decided by one goal. Last season, the Blueshirts took the season series 2-1.

4. Nick Suzuki was named a 2024 NHL All-Star ahead of Thursday’s outing – and for good reason. The Canadiens’ captain has posted 12-22-34 totals in 38 games this season and is on pace for a 73-point campaign, which would eclipse his previous career high of 66. The 23-year-old has averaged over a point-per-game in his last 15 contests and will look to stay hot less than one month before making his third consecutive appearance at the All-Star Game when he heads to Toronto from Feb. 1 – Feb. 3. The NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote is now open and until Jan. 11, Habs fans can do their part in helping Suzuki score a plus-one by clicking here. Alternatively, you can vote on X (formerly Twitter). For more details, click here or see below.