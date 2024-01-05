2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote now open

Nick Suzuki booked his ticket to the 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto on Thursday, but a party’s more fun with a plus-one.

From Jan. 4 until Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can now vote to determine which 12 remaining players will join the 32 already announced to complete the 44-man roster at NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

There are two ways to give the Habs captain some company for the drive down the 401.

On the Web, fans can log in to NHL.com/vote to fill out and submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours. Each player included on a submitted ballot will count as one (1) vote.

On X (formerly Twitter), all correctly formatted posts will record one (1) vote for each player listed. Like picking off targets during the Skills Competition, accuracy is key here. Be sure to get the following formatting down to make any X votes count.

To be eligible, a post must include the complete hashtag #NHLAllStarVote followed by a player’s full name. Player names can be typed with or without a space, as a hashtag, or by using a player’s X handle.

For example, here are all the ways fans can vote for Cole Caufield:

ex: #NHLAllStarVote Cole Caufield ex: #NHLAllStarVote ColeCaufield ex: #NHLAllStarVote #ColeCaufield ex: #NHLAllStarVote @colecaufield

Still got characters to spare? Additional players can also earn a vote by being listed in a single post. The following would cast one (1) ballot each for both Caufield and Kaiden Guhle:

ex: #NHLAllStarVote @colecaufield #KaidenGuhle

Listing the same player multiple times in a single post will only count as one (1) vote, so spread the love!

Finally, for 24 hours on Jan. 10, reposts will count as double; it’s safe to say a certain double-digit Hab’s name will be trending that day.

This year, the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event, held Feb. 1 to 3 in Toronto.

For a recap of last year’s event in Florida, click here.