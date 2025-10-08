MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

A new season brings new challenges, and the Canadiens know all too well the importance of a strong start. Last year’s early season struggles is something Martin St-Louis’ squad will look to leave behind as the curtains rise on a new campaign. But it won’t be easy as Montreal looks for its first win in Toronto since 2021.

On paper, the Habs-Leafs rivalry is as balanced as it’s been since Montreal’s run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens roster has taken a major step forward since this time last year with the additions of Zachary Bolduc, Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson, as well as a healthy Patrik Laine, who wasn’t fit for action until December last year, and Oliver Kapanen, who’s coming off an exciting training camp.

Switching ends, Toronto enters the season without one of its offensive cornerstones over the last decade, following Mitch Marner’s move to the Vegas Golden Knights. To fill the void, the Leafs brought in Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, and Dakota Joshua, while top prospect Easton Cowan is set to make the leap from junior hockey. Even with the turnover, Toronto’s firepower remains elite: their offense ranked second in the NHL last year, led by the likes of Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

The Canadiens will look to keep that firepower in check on Wednesday, just as they did in last year’s season opener — a 1-0 victory over Toronto on the back of Samuel Montembeault’s 48-save shutout.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 8 @ TOR:

Nov. 22 vs. TOR:

Dec. 6 @ TOR:

Mar. 10 vs. TOR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Let’s keep it simple: Captain vs. Captain. Nick Suzuki vs. Auston Matthews.

Suzuki is coming off yet another career season, tallying 89 points while leading the Canadiens back to the postseason. Montreal’s heartbeat, one of the League’s best players after the 4 Nations break last year, will once again look to lead the way, starting in Game 1.

On the other side, Matthews battled through injuries last season but still managed an impressive 33 goals and 87 points. With Marner no longer in the fold, the Leafs will count on their captain’s production now more than ever.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-LEAFS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Maple Leafs matched up by the numbers in 2024-25: